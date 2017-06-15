Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

LeBron James, Kevin Durant.

Kevin Durant has an interesting response to Warriors superteam question

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors had a tremendous run through the NBA Playoffs, going 16-1 and dominating every opponent in their path to golden glory. 

Durant, their marquee addition over the summer in response to blowing a 3-1 lead, walked away looking like the excellence of execution. He was dominant, notching his first ring and NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award in indisputable fashion. 

The Warriors look set to run through the NBA for years with the ingredients of a dynasty already marinating in Oakland. Durant, flanked by Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala, is a scary sight for opposing NBA teams. 

Don't call them a superteam in front of Durant, though. The freshly crowned NBA Finals MVP made it clear that he, similar to LeBron James' stance recently, doesn't believe he's playing on a superteam either. 

“Superteam? No. We just work extremely well together. Coach puts us in position to maximize our strengths," Durant told Chris Haynes of ESPN.

Durant's reasoning, based on what he told Haynes, is that the Warriors are built from within for the most part. Curry wasn't a top lottery pick, nor was Klay. Draymond Green was a second round pick. Andre Iguodala was a role player who couldn't find the right team to get over the top. 

That group just so happened to come together to achieve greatness together at the right time, with Durant swooping in to help put the cherry on top. 

"We make each other better and it's not about who gets the credit. A lot of these guys beat the odds and came out and played a great brand of basketball and put the team first. That should be rewarded, and it did get rewarded with a championship," Durant said. 

2017 NBA Finals - Game Five

It's a fair point that the Warriors are built from within. Whether that means they can't be considered a superteam is up for debate, but it's fair to point out the Warriors' situation is different than how LeBron, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh lined up their agendas to sign with the Miami Heat. 

LeBron said he'd never played on a superteam in the press conference immediately following Game 5, and now Durant is jumping on board to echo the sentiment. It seems clear that NBA players view their situations quite different than those observing from the outside.

Do you think the Warriors and Cavaliers are superteams, or do Durant and LeBron have a point? Have your say in the comments!

Topics:
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
Stephen Curry
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division
LeBron James

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

John Cena's vexatious comment that caused Big Show's dramatic weight loss

John Cena's vexatious comment that caused Big Show's dramatic weight loss

Matt Hardy's latest Tweet hints at future title run on RAW

Matt Hardy's latest Tweet hints at future title run on RAW

Ousmane Dembele fuels Man United transfer rumours with social media activity

Ousmane Dembele fuels Man United transfer rumours with social media activity

Arsene Wenger has come up with a new plan to sign Kylian Mbappe [ES]

Arsene Wenger has come up with a new plan to sign Kylian Mbappe [ES]

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again