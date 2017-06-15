Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors had a tremendous run through the NBA Playoffs, going 16-1 and dominating every opponent in their path to golden glory.

Durant, their marquee addition over the summer in response to blowing a 3-1 lead, walked away looking like the excellence of execution. He was dominant, notching his first ring and NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award in indisputable fashion.

The Warriors look set to run through the NBA for years with the ingredients of a dynasty already marinating in Oakland. Durant, flanked by Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala, is a scary sight for opposing NBA teams.

Don't call them a superteam in front of Durant, though. The freshly crowned NBA Finals MVP made it clear that he, similar to LeBron James' stance recently, doesn't believe he's playing on a superteam either.

“Superteam? No. We just work extremely well together. Coach puts us in position to maximize our strengths," Durant told Chris Haynes of ESPN.

Durant's reasoning, based on what he told Haynes, is that the Warriors are built from within for the most part. Curry wasn't a top lottery pick, nor was Klay. Draymond Green was a second round pick. Andre Iguodala was a role player who couldn't find the right team to get over the top.

That group just so happened to come together to achieve greatness together at the right time, with Durant swooping in to help put the cherry on top.

"We make each other better and it's not about who gets the credit. A lot of these guys beat the odds and came out and played a great brand of basketball and put the team first. That should be rewarded, and it did get rewarded with a championship," Durant said.

It's a fair point that the Warriors are built from within. Whether that means they can't be considered a superteam is up for debate, but it's fair to point out the Warriors' situation is different than how LeBron, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh lined up their agendas to sign with the Miami Heat.

LeBron said he'd never played on a superteam in the press conference immediately following Game 5, and now Durant is jumping on board to echo the sentiment. It seems clear that NBA players view their situations quite different than those observing from the outside.

Do you think the Warriors and Cavaliers are superteams, or do Durant and LeBron have a point? Have your say in the comments!