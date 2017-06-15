The strange reason why Conor McGregor announced the fight before Floyd Mayweather

If you're still pinching yourself, you can stop: Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are actually going to fight in a boxing match.

While the world seems split on the fight's integrity, it can't be denied that the bout will be one of the biggest pay-per-view spectacles in history.

It's rumoured the fight will cost around $100 to buy on pay-per-view in America and if that's the price from the comfort of your own home, imagine what it will cost be in the arena in Las Vegas!

The Notorious One confirmed in mid-May that he had signed his end of the bargain and he was just waiting for Mayweather to do the same.

"The first, and most important part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on," McGregor said in a statement to Themaclife.com.

"Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await [Mayweather's adviser] Al Haymon and his boxer's signature in the coming days."

McGregor beat his impending foe to the punch with that announcement last month, and he managed to do the same when the fight was announced on social media Wednesday night.

As you can see from the images below, both men took to Twitter to announce the bout, but MMA journalist Ariel Helwani revealed why McGregor was first out of the traps again.

It's funny that if Mayweather knew the announcement was coming, he just decided to go and take a run! But, maybe his training for this bout supersedes everything else.

After all, during a conference call last night, The Money Team's Leonard Ellerbe stated that Money is taking the fight very, very seriously and it has also emerged that the unbeaten boxer has already tried to trademark '50-0'.

Some fans think this fight is all a money making exercise for those involved and while they are two of the most charismatic and polarising stars ever in their respective sports, McGregor really has no business in a boxing ring.

Much less, against arguably the greatest pound-for-pound fighter ever in his very first bout.

Still, we'll all be watching though, won't we?

