UFC

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor.

Nate Diaz takes shot at McGregor vs Mayweather super fight in Instagram post

It's official. Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather, the super fight nobody thought could happen, is happening.

On August 26, the super fight of the century will take place with the boxing legend meeting the UFC superstar in the middle of the ring. The mind games have already begun between the two, as the Notorious announced the fight on his Twitter with a picture of himself and Floyd Mayweather Snr.

Although he isn't involved in the fight, Nate Diaz has decided to throw shade at the two superstars in a recent Instagram post.

The UFC fighter made a mockery of the super fight by posting a picture of his own fight with McGregor back in March last year at UFC 196, where he defeated the Irishman by a rear-naked choke submission.

The picture was of him victorious with McGregor lying on the octagon canvas, with the caption saying: "It's gonna be a good fight for that #2 spot."

Diaz is the only fighter to have beaten Notorious since he joined up with UFC, but although he has defeated the Irishman, McGregor did get one back against the American in a rematch at UFC 202 in August later that year via majority decision.

Right now, Mayweather is the obvious favourite to win this match because of his boxing experience, being 49-0 during his active career. However, that is all on the line now he is coming out of retirement.

Southern Nevada Sports Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

McGregor has a chance as most of his UFC fights finished via KO or TKO through punches. If he was to win, it could be a huge year for him, as he would be the first fighter to defeat Money at a professional level.

Whichever way the fight goes as well, the Irish fighter is going to a hefty payday following this super fight, and then maybe, we'll see if the trilogy between McGregor and Diaz is ever completed.

UFC 202: Diaz v McGregor 2

Topics:
UFC
Nate Diaz

