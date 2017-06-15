Despite Arsenal’s best efforts, it seems highly unlikely that they'll succeed in persuading Alexis Sanchez to remain at the club.

This will be a huge blow to Arsene Wenger, who has already been facing plenty of criticism over transfer business over the years, while fans turned on him yet again last season after finishing in fifth-place and missing out on Champions League football.

To put that bad campaign behind them, the French boss is targeting the likes of AS Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Lemar, while he also looks to bring in Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon.

While this could signal the end of Olivier Giroud’s time at the Emirates, the Arsenal faithful may have to come to terms with their Chilean forward plying his trade elsewhere next season.

To rub salt in the fresh wounds, it could be at Manchester City with Pep Guardiola keen on the prospect of a reunion.

When big players are on their way out, it’s only natural for a side to bring in a top-class replacement and Wenger is no different, as The Sun is reporting they sent an offer of £17.6 million to Juventus to replace Sanchez – but their advances were rejected.

The player in question is ex-Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado, with the source claiming that the Turin side is looking at offers of around £30 million to depart with their player, while Tottenham Hotspur are also reportedly interested in his services.

The Colombian endured a tough time in England during his six-month stint at Chelsea where he was unable to make a real impact and despite flourishing under Massimiliano Allegri since returning to Italy, he’s been unable to nail down a place in the starting 11.

They now look to be open to the idea of cashing-in on the winger – especially when they know the Gunners will be desperate to replace Sanchez as soon as possible.

Allegri is willing to depart with the player so his side can fund other transfers, as they look to Fiorentina to bring in Federico Bernardeschi while they’ve also recently been linked with Bayern Munich’s Douglas Costa.

Cuadrado may have failed to take Willian and Eden Hazard out of Chelsea’s starting 11, but he should have no issues in causing havoc down the flanks if he’s brought in to replace his fellow South American.

While the prospect of bringing in Cuadrado is good news for Arsenal fans who want their boss to spend big, it will pale in comparison to the massive hole Sanchez will leave should he depart in the summer transfer window.

Will Arsenal succeed in signing Juan Cuadrado to replace Alexis Sanchez? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

