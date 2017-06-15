Brock Lesnar has Samoa Joe on a one-way ticket to Suplex City as he barrels into Great Balls of Fire with RAW needing The Beast Incarnate to step up in a big way.

Lesnar's been an absent champion since taking the WWE Universal championship from Goldberg at WrestleMania 33, but he's back and RAW should be better for it. If his first moment back - a chaotic brawl that emptied the locker room - is any indication, RAW's looking brighter already.

Brock and Joe should be a great match for Lesnar's first title defense, but that was supposed to go to somebody else who's fallen out of the picture over the last month. Braun Strowman's elbow injury forced the WWE to go with Plan B on their road with Brock.

Article continues below

It appears their Plan A heading into SummerSlam remain intact, however. Strowman vs Lesnar is still the planned main event for the major pay-per-view, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Strowman's push is still on, which is great news for the Monster Among Men.

Braun has been out of action for approximately one month, with the WWE apparently trying to work fans by announcing he'd be out for six months following surgery. Strowman is reportedly scheduled to appear as early as July 9 on RAW's Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view.

Article continues below

Roman Reigns is his rumored opponent, which would make for a pretty big card for RAW with Lesnar and Joe clashing in the main event. Everything could tie up nicely to begin Braun's focused pursuit of Brock following Great Balls of Fire, giving time for a meaningful build into SummerSlam.

It's worth noting that the WWE's long-term goal is to land at a WrestleMania 34 main event pitting Reigns against Lesnar. Strowman's emerged as one of the major pieces to drive the story to that point, and Joe's involvement long-term is unclear.

WWE officials are reportedly happy with how well-received Joe's first segment with Lesnar went, driving internal discussions about their future plans for the feud. It seems clear RAW's title picture is going to be dominated by the big men on the roster over the next several months.

Braun was becoming a great part of RAW, elevating his profile as a believable force to be reckoned with. A clash with Lesnar at SummerSlam should make for a colossal battle that should have fans interested.

What do you think about Strowman and Lesnar squaring off at SummerSlam? Have your say in the comments!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms