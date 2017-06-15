GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar.

Samoa Joe fires at Brock Lesnar ahead of WWE GBOF in interesting tweet

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

WWE fans are excited ahead of next month's Great Balls of Fire main event between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe for the Universal Championship.

Things got heated between the two superstars this past week on Monday Night RAW, as the show's general manager, Kurt Angle, had to bring out the locker room in order to keep the two from fighting ahead of their clash in the middle of the ring.

However, The Olympic Hero can't stop the two from exchanging when it comes to Twitter.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Following their confrontation on Monday night, The Destroyer took to Twitter to boast about his success after coming face to face with The Beast in the middle of the ring on the show.

Joe implied that he would do the same at Great Balls of Fire, meaning he would become the new Universal Champion by tweeting: "Dropped you twice. Next time bring a blanket, you're getting slept. #andNew."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

John Cena's vexatious comment that caused Big Show's dramatic weight loss

John Cena's vexatious comment that caused Big Show's dramatic weight loss

Matt Hardy's latest Tweet hints at future title run on RAW

Matt Hardy's latest Tweet hints at future title run on RAW

Arsene Wenger has come up with a new plan to sign Kylian Mbappe [ES]

Arsene Wenger has come up with a new plan to sign Kylian Mbappe [ES]

Fans will certainly be hoping the former NXT Champion can win, as it would not only bring a new lease of life for the Universal title that has essentially been gathering dust since Lesnar won it at WrestleMania 33, but also bring a fresh regular face to what has been a stale main event scene on RAW.

At the moment, it is unclear how long this feud between Joe and Lesnar will go on for, as most reports have suggested this will be a one-and-done affair, with The Beast retaining his title at Great Balls of Fire. He would then go on to face Braun Strowman at SummerSlam while The Destroyer gets involved in another feud.

p1bimkegffdvm10bluv41n0ei4h9.jpg

However, there has been some speculation suggesting this rivalry could go on until SummerSlam, which is what some fans will be hoping for, keeping the door open to the possibility as well of Joe pulling off an upset and defeating Brock for the title next month.

Either way, the main event of the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view looks to be an incredible clash, and hopefully, the match build stays as good as it is for it.

p1bimketr01c0m1sm32rl1fqvf82b.jpg

Who are you hoping to win at Great Balls of Fire between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Samoa Joe
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

John Cena's vexatious comment that caused Big Show's dramatic weight loss

John Cena's vexatious comment that caused Big Show's dramatic weight loss

Matt Hardy's latest Tweet hints at future title run on RAW

Matt Hardy's latest Tweet hints at future title run on RAW

Arsene Wenger has come up with a new plan to sign Kylian Mbappe [ES]

Arsene Wenger has come up with a new plan to sign Kylian Mbappe [ES]

Barcelona will try to sell these 10 players this summer to fund €200m spending spree

Barcelona will try to sell these 10 players this summer to fund €200m spending spree

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again