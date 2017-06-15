WWE fans are excited ahead of next month's Great Balls of Fire main event between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe for the Universal Championship.

Things got heated between the two superstars this past week on Monday Night RAW, as the show's general manager, Kurt Angle, had to bring out the locker room in order to keep the two from fighting ahead of their clash in the middle of the ring.

However, The Olympic Hero can't stop the two from exchanging when it comes to Twitter.

Following their confrontation on Monday night, The Destroyer took to Twitter to boast about his success after coming face to face with The Beast in the middle of the ring on the show.

Joe implied that he would do the same at Great Balls of Fire, meaning he would become the new Universal Champion by tweeting: "Dropped you twice. Next time bring a blanket, you're getting slept. #andNew."

Fans will certainly be hoping the former NXT Champion can win, as it would not only bring a new lease of life for the Universal title that has essentially been gathering dust since Lesnar won it at WrestleMania 33, but also bring a fresh regular face to what has been a stale main event scene on RAW.

At the moment, it is unclear how long this feud between Joe and Lesnar will go on for, as most reports have suggested this will be a one-and-done affair, with The Beast retaining his title at Great Balls of Fire. He would then go on to face Braun Strowman at SummerSlam while The Destroyer gets involved in another feud.

However, there has been some speculation suggesting this rivalry could go on until SummerSlam, which is what some fans will be hoping for, keeping the door open to the possibility as well of Joe pulling off an upset and defeating Brock for the title next month.

Either way, the main event of the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view looks to be an incredible clash, and hopefully, the match build stays as good as it is for it.

Who are you hoping to win at Great Balls of Fire between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe?

