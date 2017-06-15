It was ridiculed, it was laughed at, it was branded a circus and people claimed it was all talk and would never happen – but the super fight between Floyd Mayweather and the UFC’s Conor McGregor has officially been confirmed.

People have now stopped calling them out for the months of trash talk and are now wondering whether they’ll shell out a hefty sum to purchase it on pay-per-view, or spend even more to fly over to the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada for the historic event on August 26.

SUPER FIGHT

The Notorious’ aggressive pursuit of Money finally paid off, and the 49-0 American signed off on his end of the deal which could see both men receive upwards of $100 million, and that’s not taking into account how much they will receive from their sponsors.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

As expected, fighters have now thrown their name into the hat as they want to appear on the undercard.

Paulie Malignaggi has been called out by Cub Swanson, Wilson Reis wants Mayweather’s protégé in Gervonta Davis while UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic wants Anthony Joshua but despite that, all eyes are on the main event.

Article continues below

Everyone now has their own opinion on who will reign supreme, and now David Haye’s conqueror Tony Bellew has dissected the fight when speaking with Bet365.

The Bomber admits he’s a big fan of both men, but made the bold claim that Mayweather will end the fight when and how he wants.

BELLEW'S PREDICTION

He said: “It’s simple, there is only one winner.

“I’m a huge MMA fan and a massive UFC fan, and a big Conor McGregor fan. I’m also a Floyd Mayweather fan. If these two guys were to get in a cage, it would be over within a minute.

“But these two guys aren’t going to get in a cage, they’re going to get in a ring and it will be over whenever Floyd Mayweather sees fit.

“Don’t talk nonsense to me and say, ‘Oh, he could land a punch.’ The best fighters of his whole era have tried to land that punch, never mind the guy from a cage. So, for me, there is only one winner in this.

“Ultimately, both guys will receive massive purses and that’s why it’s going to happen. The will for it and the want for this fight is absolutely huge but ultimately, it will be a mismatch in a boxing ring in my opinion, and it will see Floyd Mayweather win when he wants and how he wants.”

Many will agree with Bellew on who will win, as you have to take into account Money’s defence and the Irishman’s tank; but Mayweather’s knockout record isn’t fantastic so Mayweather may not be able to end this whenever he wants.

Still, with this being such a huge occasion and with so much cheese to be made, people won’t fret on how Mayweather picks up the win.

If McGregor does the unthinkable, though, then that’s a whole different story.

Do you agree with Tony Bellew’s prediction? Will Mayweather defeat McGregor? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms