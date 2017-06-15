Ronaldinho will go down as one of the very best that ever laced up a pair of boots, it’s as simple as that.

There was very little he couldn’t do; he was quick, skilful, scarily accurate and he made it all look so effortless when stepping out on to the pitch as he made his opponents look silly – all with a smile on his face.

ONE OF THE GREATS

The Brazilian legend’s personal qualities and impressive performances saw him capture many championships, including a Ballon d’Or win.

From La Liga titles with Barcelona, to a Serie A triumph with AC Milan, and nobody will forget his performance and *that* free kick against England back in 2002 where Brazil eventually went on to win the World Cup.

However, he’s now heading towards the end of his career but he looks to have a big plan in place for what he wants to do when he officially calls it a day, and it’s as probably the most random thing you can imagine.

It’s been revealed that Ronaldinho has started up a new online company that will sell autographed fidget spinners.

The store boasts a wide range of different fidget spinners from models to colours which have all been signed by Ronaldinho himself.

FIDGET SPINNERS

It looks like he’s cashing-in on the recent phenomenon as the little toys – which were originally developed to relieve stress - have taken over the world recently with everyone trying to one-up their friends with the craziest designs and colours possible, and now Ronaldinho has entered the market with his own unique take.

Not only that, but Ronaldinho recently tweeted that his company is giving away three 24k gold fidget spinners with his name on it.

As you can see below, he tweeted: “Win 24k Gold Spinner comment/like video. Announce 3 winners 10 days.”

While adding a unique take on fidget spinners seems very unnecessary and pointless, you have to give it to him and his designing team, they look pretty cool.

A quick search on his website shows just how seriously he’s taking this business venture, as you can watch a video of Ronaldinho doing tricks with a fidget spinner, while his store allows fans to buy t-shirts, as well as three different varieties of spinners all priced at $11.99.

While they all do the same thing, why wouldn’t you want a Ronaldinho spinner compared to a generic one?

If anyone can make that cool, it’s Ronaldinho.

