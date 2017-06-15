The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers are like Batman and the Joker in the NBA right now, a rivalry that thrives together.

There's no question that these three NBA Finals battles have made for a compelling connection between the two sides. That's particularly true for the budding rivalry between Draymond Green and LeBron James, two masters of throwing shade.

It's parade day for the Warriors, which means the team and city is in full celebration mode. Draymond showed up in full petty mode, wearing a custom shirt that read "Quickie" as a shot at the Cavaliers' Quicken Loans Arena stadium. That was the only the beginning.

It was a busy day on social media across the board, but Draymond's shirt didn't set the tone. It was LeBron showing up on Instagram with a new hairstyle that broken open the seal, deciding it was time to go bald:

Keep that above post in mind, as it comes full circle in a brilliant way down this social media road. Green would show up to the Warriors' parade hours later wearing his now-infamous shirt and even admitted he was being petty about the rivalry with Cleveland:

LeBron, of course, wore an Ultimate Warrior t-shirt at the Cavaliers' parade last year:

Green's shirt went viral, which eventually made its way to LeBron who's an active social media user. He decided to fire back in the best way possible, turning up the heat on what quickly became a fiery roast battle between the two stars:

Green, out at the parade and enjoying another title with the Bay Area at his side, eventually got back to his phone and saw LeBron's response. Draymond, seemingly down 1-0 in this battle, climbed right back into the series by getting in a stiff jab on LeBron's new look:

At this point by the time we publish this, LeBron will have four Instagram story posts with a joke in each, Draymond will have a LeChoke chain on, and we'll be behind this rapidly-evolving roast battle that's been most competitive and entertaining than parts of the NBA Finals themselves.

Ultimately, though, Draymond gets the last laugh because he's parading around as a two-time NBA champion, fully embracing his pettiness which is what good rivalries are really all about:

It's safe to say this feud is here to stay, growing to WrestleMania proportions at this point as they each get their punches in where they can.