Sergey Kovalev and Andre Ward are set to square off in a highly-anticipated pay-per-view rematch for the light heavyweight title on Saturday, June 17.

The two battled in November, with Kovalev suffering his first professional loss in a controversial decision that went in Ward's favor. The Krusher has been vocal about what he feels was a biased scorecard, vowing to avenge the loss and reclaim his titles.

This has made for a legitimate intensity leading into what should be a very good boxing match on Saturday. Kovalev has taken the loss personally, and in an interview with HBO Boxing delved into what's motivated him through his training camp.

Kovalev didn't pull any punches, which is a fitting analogy considering he's one of the stiffest punchers in combat sports. Krusher was clear that he has no respect for Ward, who he feels is only in the position he is because of a distrustful judging process.

“I don’t like this guy at all because he’s Andre ‘Son of Judges’ Ward. I don’t like his face. I don’t like his act. I don’t like what he’s doing, what he’s saying - he doesn’t have my respect at all. I want to punish him, you know, like, I wanna kick his ass," Kovalev said.

Krusher also alluded to the fact that he doesn't trust the judges, which is why he's going to work even harder to secure a knockout victory than to leave it up to a scorecard again. He's knocked out his opponent in 26 of his 30 victories.

“I cannot not trust. You know, like, what happened has happened, it’s already history. I wish to [move] forward, and look forward to kick his ass and punish him. I have new motivation to finish him before last bell of 12 rounds

“It’s my personal fight against Andre Ward and I wanna kick his ass myself. It’s a big test for me. Can I do this myself? He didn’t deserve to be champion like I do. And I will do everything in the rematch to get my belts back. First fight, Andre Ward fights Sergey Kovalev. But right now he’s gonna fight ‘Krusher,’” Kovalev said.

Ward is one of the best boxers in the world, but contractual issues sidelined his career until only recently. His victory over Kovalev was controversial, but a big surge to reclaiming his place in boxing. This rematch is a huge opportunity for both fighters, and Krusher has bad intentions.

