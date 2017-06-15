He's no Shaq or Andrew Bynum, but Julius Randle is another big dude.

And the Los Angeles Lakers know, given their history with those other two big dudes, that frontcourt NBA players -- even superstars -- can sometimes be hit with unwanted weight gains, especially in the offseason.

Luckily for the Lakers, it appears Randle is headed down another road this offseason.

The road the rock-hard abs, that is.

Randle's fiancee Kendra Shaw posted a picture of Randle on Wednesday on Instagram, calling it "what hard work and dedication looks like" and noting the transformation took just five weeks so far. As of Thursday night, her post had 1,948 Likes.

I mean, there's a guy who looks like he's going to show up for the 2017-18 NBA season hungry - in more ways than one.

It's not like Randle has been training in luxurious locales either. Check out this tweet which shows a picture of the Lakers big man training in what looks to be a back alley.

There's also this video of Randle doing other tough drills in another gritty location.

New team president Magic Johnson reportedly said if players don't get into shape, they won't play, evoking callbacks to Johnson's famous "Showtime" teams from the 1980s. Randle apparently took the message about offseason training and conditioning to heart - and to the dinner table.

Randle broke his leg in his first NBA game as a rookie in 2014-15 and has rebounded for two nice seasons with the Lakers since.

In his career, the former Kentucky star is now averaging 12.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. Randle is under Lakers control for the next two seasons, but there will come a time when Magic Johnson will have to make some tough decisions on the young Lakers nucleus, which also includes D'Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson, Brandon Ingram and whatever player or asset comes along when the team uses the second pick in next week's NBA Draft.

Adding into the L.A. mystery mix is the status of Paul George with the Indiana Pacers. The California native is reportedly interested in coming home, possibly next summer when he is a free agent. Given the uncertainty about his status in Indy though, George is the subject of all sorts of trade rumors these days.

If he does come to Los Angeles, though, it's apparent he'll have a teammate not ready for a fight and definitely not afraid of a little hard work and sacrifice.