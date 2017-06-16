Once the Premier League season came to an end, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte would have felt on top of the world having managed to capture the league title in his very first year at the club.

He was rightly praised for changing Chelsea’s formation to 3-4-3 which proved to be a stroke of genius, and many were claiming just how lucky fans were to have a man of his calibre coaching in England.

SUCCESSFUL CAMPAIGN

However, all of that seems to have changed as the Italian has found himself on the wrong side of the headlines following the recent text message debacle, where it was revealed by Diego Costa himself that he received a message from Conte claiming he was no longer in his plans.

As expected, the higher-ups were furious that this got out, or happened in the first place, as clubs now know they can offer a smaller price to lure the Spanish international away from Stamford Bridge, missing out on over £70 million from Chinese Super League outfit Tianjin Quanjian earlier this year.

With this ongoing saga, Conte has been unable to bring in a replacement and has been forced to watch his fierce rival make big impacts in the summer transfer window, especially Pep Guardiola of Manchester City.

As expected, his future is up in the air and he’s reportedly at odds with the hierarchy due to a lack of transfer funds amongst other demands and the Daily Record is claiming that Conte could sensationally quit the club if these demands aren’t met.

DEMANDS

They’re reporting that Conte has made it known that he could leave the London club is his key concerns go unresolved and believes his employers ‘owe’ him an aggressive spend on new stars after failing to land the targets he wanted in the summer and winter transfer windows last term.

Conte’s demands reportedly include a direct line of communication to owner Roman Abramovich as well as Marina Granovskaia, who is the Russian’s first line of command at The Blues.

Conte also wants power over the appointment of assistant coaches as he seeks to replace Steve Holland, while he also wants full control over Chelsea’s academy because he wants to be personally involved in the club’s youth ranks and plans to introduce a new academy chief.

Finally, improved financial terms are key as he looks to spend big to put together a side capable of seriously competing in the Champions League.

It’s not the first time his future has come into question either as Inter Milan were reportedly interested in him earlier in the year, while the source adds that should he decide to quit, they may turn to former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel.

You’d usually have to laugh off claims like this but taking Chelsea’s managerial record under Abramovich into account, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see him follow through with his threats.

Will Antonio Conte still be at Chelsea next season? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

