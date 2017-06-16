GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Ousmane Dembele.

Ousmane Dembele send Man United fans crazy with a second hint on Twitter

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

On Wednesday night, Manchester United fans got excited when Ousmane Dembele liked a tweet from the official Champions League account confirming that the Red Devils had signed Victor Lindelof.

The former Benfica defender joined Old Trafford in a deal that could reach £40 million and, for some reason, Dembele was a big fan of it.

Well, not content with stirring the masses just once, the French wonderkid was at it again on Thursday.

Article continues below

The Swedish defender made all the right comments to MUTV when he signed for the club on Wednesday night and he followed those endearing words up on social media.

Lindelof posted a tweet to United fans that read: "Good morning! So happy, can't wait to get started! @ManUtd."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE's plans for Brock Lesnar and SummerSlam's main event [F4WOnline]

WWE's plans for Brock Lesnar and SummerSlam's main event [F4WOnline]

Samoa Joe takes a swipe at Brock Lesnar in interesting tweet

Samoa Joe takes a swipe at Brock Lesnar in interesting tweet

Arsenal's latest transfer offer signals Alexis Sanchez's departure

Arsenal's latest transfer offer signals Alexis Sanchez's departure

Once again, Dembele felt the need to like the development. Whether it is Man United he likes or Lindelof remains to be seen, but his activity on Twitter does not feature any other attention to clubs.

As you can see from the image below via The Metro, Dembele did indeed like the post and it has United fans in a frenzy on Twitter.

p1bimtgo9m1219mtoeqsoedilc9.jpg

With no obvious link to Lindelof - they are from different countries and have never played on the same team - it is very curious that the electrifying Frenchman would pay such interest to United's signing.

Still, following his devastating performance against England on Tuesday - a game where he scored the winner to give France a 3-2 victory - Dembele insisted he was not thinking about a move to Barcelona.

"Last year, I had contact with the Barcelona sporting director [Robert Fernandez]," Dembele revealed.

Manchester United v Borussia Dortmund - 2016 International Champions Cup China

"But I'm feeling good in Dortmund," Dembele asserted. "I have a contract until 2021, and I'm not paying attention to what is being said."

Meanwhile, Lindelof has spoken of his delight at securing a move to the Premier League.

“I always had a dream to come here and to play in the Premier League, so it’s a dream come true. Everywhere you go you have to adapt to a new environment, but I feel comfortable in myself and I trust myself."

Could Dembele harbour those same ambitions? Here's the best of the tweets from the United fans.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain
Borussia Dortmund
Football
Paul Pogba

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE's plans for Brock Lesnar and SummerSlam's main event [F4WOnline]

WWE's plans for Brock Lesnar and SummerSlam's main event [F4WOnline]

Samoa Joe takes a swipe at Brock Lesnar in interesting tweet

Samoa Joe takes a swipe at Brock Lesnar in interesting tweet

Arsenal's latest transfer offer signals Alexis Sanchez's departure

Arsenal's latest transfer offer signals Alexis Sanchez's departure

Chelsea make monster bid for in-demand defender to replace John Terry [The Sun]

Chelsea make monster bid for in-demand defender to replace John Terry [The Sun]

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again