On Wednesday night, Manchester United fans got excited when Ousmane Dembele liked a tweet from the official Champions League account confirming that the Red Devils had signed Victor Lindelof.

The former Benfica defender joined Old Trafford in a deal that could reach £40 million and, for some reason, Dembele was a big fan of it.

Well, not content with stirring the masses just once, the French wonderkid was at it again on Thursday.

The Swedish defender made all the right comments to MUTV when he signed for the club on Wednesday night and he followed those endearing words up on social media.

Lindelof posted a tweet to United fans that read: "Good morning! So happy, can't wait to get started! @ManUtd."

Once again, Dembele felt the need to like the development. Whether it is Man United he likes or Lindelof remains to be seen, but his activity on Twitter does not feature any other attention to clubs.

As you can see from the image below via The Metro, Dembele did indeed like the post and it has United fans in a frenzy on Twitter.

With no obvious link to Lindelof - they are from different countries and have never played on the same team - it is very curious that the electrifying Frenchman would pay such interest to United's signing.

Still, following his devastating performance against England on Tuesday - a game where he scored the winner to give France a 3-2 victory - Dembele insisted he was not thinking about a move to Barcelona.

"Last year, I had contact with the Barcelona sporting director [Robert Fernandez]," Dembele revealed.

"But I'm feeling good in Dortmund," Dembele asserted. "I have a contract until 2021, and I'm not paying attention to what is being said."

Meanwhile, Lindelof has spoken of his delight at securing a move to the Premier League.

“I always had a dream to come here and to play in the Premier League, so it’s a dream come true. Everywhere you go you have to adapt to a new environment, but I feel comfortable in myself and I trust myself."

Could Dembele harbour those same ambitions? Here's the best of the tweets from the United fans.

