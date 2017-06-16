When Michael Carrick had his testimonial at the beginning of June, it was a chance for Manchester United fans to catch the last great side they had.

The Champions League winning side of 2008 met up again - minus Nani, Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlos Tevez and Anderson - to take on an All-Star XI in front of a packed crowd at Old Trafford and played out a 2-2 draw.

And in fitting fashion, Carrick scored a lovely equaliser just before he was subbed off with 10 minutes to play to a standing ovation.

The game also brought back the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson to the touchline as he presided over his then-European champions.

While it was a great batch of players to don the famous red shirt, Ferguson was an absolute pillar of United and no player was ever bigger than him.

As such, he commanded a unique respect that cannot be replicated. But, it was on full show during a video that Rio Ferdinand has released of the dressing room before the game.

Ferguson was giving one of his textbook team talks and he took time to single out almost every single player and give them a bit of stick.

However, Gary Neville's dig on Ferdinand was the best by far! Check out the video below:

What a savage blow! All the time Neville has spent with Jamie Carragher must be rubbing off on him.

Ahead of the testimonial, Sir Alex paid homage to Carrick's influence on his United teams.

"From the minute we bought him, his character has always been absolutely outstanding.

"He’s a football man and that character, plus his ability, made him a certainty to be a big success here.

"When we were discussing him and were ready to make a bid, we were looking at his background and one of the things that stuck out to me was as a young boy, he went down to play for West Ham.

"A 16-year-old kid going way down from Newcastle to east London – that’s a trek, and it epitomised to me the confidence the boy had in himself. That impressed me."

