GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Michael Carrick.

Sir Alex's team talk before Michael Carrick testimonial is absolutely hilarious

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

When Michael Carrick had his testimonial at the beginning of June, it was a chance for Manchester United fans to catch the last great side they had.

The Champions League winning side of 2008 met up again - minus Nani, Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlos Tevez and Anderson - to take on an All-Star XI in front of a packed crowd at Old Trafford and played out a 2-2 draw.

And in fitting fashion, Carrick scored a lovely equaliser just before he was subbed off with 10 minutes to play to a standing ovation.

Article continues below

The game also brought back the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson to the touchline as he presided over his then-European champions.

While it was a great batch of players to don the famous red shirt, Ferguson was an absolute pillar of United and no player was ever bigger than him.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Watch: WWE's amazing video of shocked fans reacting to Jinder Mahal's title win

Watch: WWE's amazing video of shocked fans reacting to Jinder Mahal's title win

Finn Balor reveals why he hasn't been using his "Demon King" gimmick in WWE

Finn Balor reveals why he hasn't been using his "Demon King" gimmick in WWE

Ousmane Dembele send Man United fans wild with a second hint on Twitter

Ousmane Dembele send Man United fans wild with a second hint on Twitter

As such, he commanded a unique respect that cannot be replicated. But, it was on full show during a video that Rio Ferdinand has released of the dressing room before the game.

Ferguson was giving one of his textbook team talks and he took time to single out almost every single player and give them a bit of stick.

However, Gary Neville's dig on Ferdinand was the best by far! Check out the video below:

What a savage blow! All the time Neville has spent with Jamie Carragher must be rubbing off on him.

Ahead of the testimonial, Sir Alex paid homage to Carrick's influence on his United teams.

"From the minute we bought him, his character has always been absolutely outstanding.

English soccer player Michael Carrick (R

"He’s a football man and that character, plus his ability, made him a certainty to be a big success here.

"When we were discussing him and were ready to make a bid, we were looking at his background and one of the things that stuck out to me was as a young boy, he went down to play for West Ham.

"A 16-year-old kid going way down from Newcastle to east London – that’s a trek, and it epitomised to me the confidence the boy had in himself. That impressed me."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Rio Ferdinand
Football
Gary Neville

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Watch: WWE's amazing video of shocked fans reacting to Jinder Mahal's title win

Watch: WWE's amazing video of shocked fans reacting to Jinder Mahal's title win

Finn Balor reveals why he hasn't been using his "Demon King" gimmick in WWE

Finn Balor reveals why he hasn't been using his "Demon King" gimmick in WWE

Ousmane Dembele send Man United fans wild with a second hint on Twitter

Ousmane Dembele send Man United fans wild with a second hint on Twitter

What Gianluigi Donnarumma said about AC Milan in 2016 is now very awkward

What Gianluigi Donnarumma said about AC Milan in 2016 is now very awkward

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again