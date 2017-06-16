Anthony Joshua made it perfectly clear back in May that he would love to appear on the undercard for Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor.

“Get me on the undercard!” the British fighter told Mayweather to his face. “That's legendary sh*t, that fight will go (down) in history.”

Now Mayweather v McGregor has finally been confirmed for August 26, the IBF/WBA heavyweight world champion will be even more determined to get a big-money bout organised over the coming weeks.

Article continues below

The 27-year-old has already received one challenge from a rather unlikely potential opponent.

Although when you consider the main event features a boxer against a mixed martial arts star, perhaps we shouldn’t be so surprised.

Article continues below

Joshua received challenge from Miocic

UFC’s Stipe Miocic set tongues wagging by sending a tweet directly to Joshua, who defeated Wladimir Klitschko in his most recent fight back in April.

The 34-year-old American tweeted: “Hey @anthonyfjoshua let's have a proper tussle and still have time for tea and crumpets before the main event! #MayweatherMcGregor”.

On any normal undercard, this would be dismissed as a ludicrous challenge.

But when it comes to Mayweather v McGregor, a match-up many boxing purists aren’t particularly impressed by, anything feels possible.

Joshua responds to Miocic with funny comment

Joshua has now responded to Miocic’s challenge by posting a rather amusing comment on Instagram.

Replying to a post uploaded by the Instagram account ‘heavyweightboxinguk’ - based around Miocic’s challenge to Joshua - the Brit said: “Who the fooook is that guy”.

Check out the screenshot here…

And yes, we’ve checked: the comment is from Anthony Joshua’s official Instagram account.

It’s safe to assume Joshua v Miocic probably isn’t likely to happen.

Is this the start of the trash-talk?

Although on the other hand, maybe this Joshua starting the trash-talk early…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms