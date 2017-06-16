GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Anthony Joshua.

Anthony Joshua posts funny Instagram comment in response to Stipe Miocic’s challenge

Anthony Joshua made it perfectly clear back in May that he would love to appear on the undercard for Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor.

“Get me on the undercard!” the British fighter told Mayweather to his face. “That's legendary sh*t, that fight will go (down) in history.”

Now Mayweather v McGregor has finally been confirmed for August 26, the IBF/WBA heavyweight world champion will be even more determined to get a big-money bout organised over the coming weeks.

The 27-year-old has already received one challenge from a rather unlikely potential opponent.

Although when you consider the main event features a boxer against a mixed martial arts star, perhaps we shouldn’t be so surprised.

Joshua received challenge from Miocic

UFC’s Stipe Miocic set tongues wagging by sending a tweet directly to Joshua, who defeated Wladimir Klitschko in his most recent fight back in April.

The 34-year-old American tweeted: “Hey @anthonyfjoshua let's have a proper tussle and still have time for tea and crumpets before the main event! #MayweatherMcGregor”.

On any normal undercard, this would be dismissed as a ludicrous challenge.

But when it comes to Mayweather v McGregor, a match-up many boxing purists aren’t particularly impressed by, anything feels possible.

Joshua responds to Miocic with funny comment

Joshua has now responded to Miocic’s challenge by posting a rather amusing comment on Instagram.

Boxing at Wembley Stadium

Replying to a post uploaded by the Instagram account ‘heavyweightboxinguk’ - based around Miocic’s challenge to Joshua - the Brit said: “Who the fooook is that guy”.

Check out the screenshot here…

p1binsr9dotnucsg5e31dga1foia.jpg

And yes, we’ve checked: the comment is from Anthony Joshua’s official Instagram account.

p1binsshbb1tv99iqvvq14fa180kc.jpg

It’s safe to assume Joshua v Miocic probably isn’t likely to happen.

Is this the start of the trash-talk?

Although on the other hand, maybe this Joshua starting the trash-talk early…

