Ryan Giggs.

Ryan Giggs has decided the club he wants to manage next season

Ryan Giggs finally appears ready to take his first steps into management.

The Manchester United legend has been linked with a host of jobs since retiring.

The Welshman assisted David Moyes and Louis van Gaal at Old Trafford and had a brief stint as caretaker manager in 2014 following Moyes' sacking.

There was no place for him in Jose Mourinho's backroom staff, so he has been confined to TV punditry this season.

And the 43-year-old's best chance yet was squandered when he reportedly gave a poor interview for the Swansea job - presumably, he couldn't have fared any worse than Bob Bradley, who they opted for instead, but it was still a worrying sign.

Giggs can be under no illusions about how difficult it's going to be to land that elusive first job as a manager.

However, he's now ready to try again and has identified the vacancy at Southampton as a potential entry back into the game, claims the Daily Mail.

It remains to be seen whether the feeling is mutual. The Saints board are evidently difficult to please and would have to think carefully before handing the reins to a man with no managerial experience - even if he is Ryan Giggs.

Is Giggs the right man?

Claude Puel has been sacked despite helping the club to an eighth-placed finish and an EFL Cup final.

Even if Giggs thinks he's the candidate who should replace the outgoing Frenchman, he's going to face some pretty tough competition.

Sunderland v Manchester United - Premier League

It's suggested that Frank de Boer, who won four successive Eredivisie titles with Ajax, is among the frontrunners. More recently, the Dutchman endured a difficult spell at Inter Milan, but that job is looking increasingly like a poisoned chalice.

Mauricio Pellegrino is also in the frame. The Argentine finished ninth with Alaves and took them to the Copa del Rey final before leaving at the end of the season just gone.

Thomas Tuchel's name has been mentioned, too, though the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss doesn't seem keen. Regardless, the fact he is even being linked with the job suggests that Southampton are aiming high.

The club are ultimately in need of stability, so they have to get this one right. Since 2014, they've had three managers, though that isn't entirely through choice as Mauricio Pochettino and Ronald Koeman left for Tottenham and Everton respectively.

Should Southampton take a punt on Giggs? Have your say in the comments. 

Topics:
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain
Ryan Giggs
Southampton
Football
Manchester United

