Football

Jurgen Klopp is looking to reinvest the money .

Liverpool will sell three players to raise £60m for transfer kitty

Liverpool simply can't afford to have a quiet summer ahead of their return to the Champions League.

It's fair to say that even without the balancing act of European football, the Reds' squad looked a little lacking in depth last season.

Jurgen Klopp has wasted no time in seeking reinforcements, but so far he has found himself frustrated.

The Virgil van Dijk saga came to an abrupt, embarrassing end when Liverpool were forced to apologise to Southampton for an alleged illegal approach.

Mohamed Salah is still on the club's radar, but negotiating with Roma is proving difficult as the Serie A side hold out for more than £30million.

While some of their top four rivals have seemingly limitless funds to spend, it's becoming clear that Liverpool have a budget.

The only way Klopp can increase that budget is by selling players, so it appears he has now earmarked three men who are surplus to requirements.

Trio up for sale 

The Times report that the German is hoping to raise as much as £60million to boost his transfer kitty through the sales of Mamadou Sakho, Alberto Moreno, and Lazar Markovic.

Sakho is the player the fans will be most sorry to see go, as he undoubtedly has ability. Having been loaned out to Crystal Palace in January, the Frenchman won the club's Player of the Season award despite featuring just eight times.

Liverpool v Manchester City - Capital One Cup Final

Unfortunately, his relationship with Klopp is not quite so rosy. The pair fell out last summer due to a number of discipline breaches by the centre-back and he was even banished to the under-23's as he waited to find a new club.

It's equally unsurprising that Moreno's time at Anfield is up. The fact that James Milner has had to play most of the season at left-back sums up the Spaniard's performances when he has featured.

Markovic, meanwhile, has never lived up to his £20million price tag. The Serbia international did much better during his loan spell at Hull, though, so it's thought he could now be on his way to Watford to reunite with Marco Silva.

If Klopp manages to recoup £60m for the trio, he'll have done very well. A significant portion of that would come from the sale of Sakho, who is rated at £30m - but finding a club who are willing to pay that could still be a challenge.

Who should Liverpool buy with the money? Have your say in the comments. 

Topics:
Football
Liverpool

