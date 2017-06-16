Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang appears no closer to finding a new club amid uncertainty surrounding his future.

The Gabon international has long been linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund and should have no shortage of suitors after scoring 40 goals in all competitions this season.

Back in January, the striker confirmed his wish to move on from the Westfalenstadion.

"If I want to go to the next level, I need to leave in summer,” Aubameyang told Radio RMC, via the Mirror.

The 27-year-old also hinted at some of the offers he expected to receive.

"Many people would like to see me in the English Premier League," he added.

"It's not necessarily the championship that attracts me the most, but it could permit me to take the next step.

"I like La Liga a lot. Paris is also an attraction. France would not be my first option, but it's unimaginable. French is, of course, my first language."

Indeed, for some time it has looked as if PEA was bound for Paris Saint-Germain.

Another twist

Yet, Goal have now revealed that the Ligue 1 runners-up are pulling out of the deal because they believe he's too expensive.

That change of heart may come as a surprise, but it stems from a change at the top at PSG.

Sporting director Antero Henrique was officially appointed earlier this month, and it seems he is behind the club ending their pursuit of the forward.

Aubameyang seemed a natural fit given his previous record in Ligue 1 with Monaco, Lille, and Saint-Etienne.

Henrique is not expected to be too strict when it comes to PSG's budget. Alexis Sanchez is still being reported as their number one target, and the Chilean is certainly not going to come cheap.

The €70million attached to Aubemeyang is proving too big a price, though, as Henrique wants to avoid paying over the odds for players despite PSG's millions.

The Mirror suggest that Manchester United's interest in the BVB star may be revived by PSG's withdrawal, but it looks increasingly likely that they will be bringing in Alvaro Morata instead.

That would negate the need for Aubameyang at Old Trafford, but he should have plenty of options nonetheless.

Who should sign Aubameyang? Have your say in the comments.

