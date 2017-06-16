GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang .

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future has taken another turn

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang appears no closer to finding a new club amid uncertainty surrounding his future.

The Gabon international has long been linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund and should have no shortage of suitors after scoring 40 goals in all competitions this season.

Back in January, the striker confirmed his wish to move on from the Westfalenstadion.

Article continues below

"If I want to go to the next level, I need to leave in summer,” Aubameyang told Radio RMC, via the Mirror.

The 27-year-old also hinted at some of the offers he expected to receive.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Finn Balor reveals why he hasn't been using his "Demon King" gimmick in WWE

Finn Balor reveals why he hasn't been using his "Demon King" gimmick in WWE

Huge rumour on what Roman Reigns could announce on RAW for SummerSlam

Huge rumour on what Roman Reigns could announce on RAW for SummerSlam

Ousmane Dembele send Man United fans wild with a second hint on Twitter

Ousmane Dembele send Man United fans wild with a second hint on Twitter

"Many people would like to see me in the English Premier League," he added.

"It's not necessarily the championship that attracts me the most, but it could permit me to take the next step.

"I like La Liga a lot. Paris is also an attraction. France would not be my first option, but it's unimaginable. French is, of course, my first language."

Indeed, for some time it has looked as if PEA was bound for Paris Saint-Germain.

Another twist 

Yet, Goal have now revealed that the Ligue 1 runners-up are pulling out of the deal because they believe he's too expensive.

That change of heart may come as a surprise, but it stems from a change at the top at PSG.

VfL Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Sporting director Antero Henrique was officially appointed earlier this month, and it seems he is behind the club ending their pursuit of the forward.

Aubameyang seemed a natural fit given his previous record in Ligue 1 with Monaco, Lille, and Saint-Etienne.

Henrique is not expected to be too strict when it comes to PSG's budget. Alexis Sanchez is still being reported as their number one target, and the Chilean is certainly not going to come cheap.

The €70million attached to Aubemeyang is proving too big a price, though, as Henrique wants to avoid paying over the odds for players despite PSG's millions.

The Mirror suggest that Manchester United's interest in the BVB star may be revived by PSG's withdrawal, but it looks increasingly likely that they will be bringing in Alvaro Morata instead.

That would negate the need for Aubameyang at Old Trafford, but he should have plenty of options nonetheless.

Who should sign Aubameyang? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund
Ligue 1
Marco Reus
Football

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Finn Balor reveals why he hasn't been using his "Demon King" gimmick in WWE

Finn Balor reveals why he hasn't been using his "Demon King" gimmick in WWE

Huge rumour on what Roman Reigns could announce on RAW for SummerSlam

Huge rumour on what Roman Reigns could announce on RAW for SummerSlam

Ousmane Dembele send Man United fans wild with a second hint on Twitter

Ousmane Dembele send Man United fans wild with a second hint on Twitter

The reason Cristiano Ronaldo has told Real Madrid he wants to leave [Marca]

The reason Cristiano Ronaldo has told Real Madrid he wants to leave [Marca]

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again