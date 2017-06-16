Take one look through Floyd Mayweather’s Instagram page and you’ll get a pretty good glimpse of his lavish lifestyle.

Money. Cars. Planes. Watches. Mayweather isn’t shy about showing off his wealth.

And the 40-year-old’s bank account is only set to increase after his super fight against Conor McGregor was confirmed this week.

Article continues below

Mayweather and McGregor will meet in Las Vegas on August 26 in a fight that is expected to bring in around £500 million, according to the Mirror.

The 49-0 star will earn at least £78.5m from the fight. Considering his opponent’s inexperience as a boxer, it could be one of Mayweather’s easiest paydays in his career.

Article continues below

Mayweather fuelled his own ego after the fight was announced by launching the #MayweatherChallenge on Instagram.

It’s pretty straightforward - you just show off the lifestyle you lead.

In the video posted to his Instagram account, Mayweather says: “You don't have to be rich, you don't have to be poor, you just have to show me your lifestyle.

"Right now, I'm riding in my custom Rolls Royce Phantom limousine with the chinchilla carpet, my 44mm white gold watch... my lifestyle."

He almost makes it sound normal.

Balotelli responded

Nice footballer Mario Balotelli responded by showing off a life-size style of his iconic pose after scoring for Italy at the European Championship in 2012.

Click HERE to watch that video.

Anthony Joshua has also responded

And heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has also put forward his own entry to the #MayweatherChallenge.

Joshua isn’t short of money right now. He made a reported £15m from his win over Wladimir Klitschko in April and is being tipped to becoming boxing’s first billionaire.

But AJ isn’t in Mayweather’s league just yet, as shown in his video.

Joshua's video is truly humble

The 27-year-old poses in front of a luxury jet and a few luxury cars.

In truly humbling fashion, Joshua laughs: “This ain't my plane, these ain't my whips.

“But these are my true friends. That's all I got."

Check it out below.

You have to admire his modesty.

This is a multi-millionaire who is only just making plans to leave his mum’s flat.

Joshua has established himself as a perfect role model and is unsurprisingly the early favourite to win the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

Will Anthony Joshua become an all-time legend? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms