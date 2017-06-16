There is no secret Arsene Wenger is looking to bolster his ranks at the Emirates Stadium this summer, but how close is he to actually striking a deal?

So far it looks like textbook Wenger: He has targeted some top names, but it looks like he will come up short.

Monaco appears determined to hold onto French wonderkid Kylian Mbappe despite Wenger's best efforts to bring him to Arsenal - including a world record bid on top of Olivier Giroud.

The Gunners desperately need some major signings if they are to compete with the ultra-tight top six and after missing out on the top four for the first time in 20 years, Wenger has to silence his critics that have branded him frugal.

Arsenal fans have been waiting for their club to make a splash and according to Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas, they have made a 'very nice offer' for striker Alexandre Lacazette.

The Frenchman scored 37 goals for the French heavyweights last season and is thought to cost in the region of £60 million, but it seems as though Wenger is set to lose out on the hitman.

“Alexandre Lacazette was told he could leave. We had negotiations with Atletico," Aulas told reporters. "Things did not work out. We now have a very nice offer from Arsenal. But for us he will not leave.”

The Lyon president would rather sell French talent to his Ligue 1 rivals and has welcomed a bid from Paris Saint-Germain.

His logic revolves around strengthening the French league as opposed to their European rivals.

"I know Nasser suggested to Noel Le Graet [president of the French Football Federation] that he is not investing that much in French players because he thought other presidents of French clubs looked badly upon it," he told France Football earlier this week.

"I want him to know that if he makes an offer for Alexandre at least equal to that of the other clubs bidding for him, then Alex can go to Paris without problem.

"I am a businessman and a modern club president. Transfer money must be reinvested into French football, as I always did when we were at the peak of our powers.

"When transfer money is shared abroad, it strengthens our competitors instead."

What next for Wenger? Seems like a frustrating summer is looming.

