WWE finally reveals how John Cena became a free agent

One of the biggest talking points from this week's WWE programming is the status of one of the company's main superstars, John Cena.

The Leader of the Cenation hasn't been seen in the WWE since he proposed to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 after he and she had defeated The Miz and Maryse in a match on the grandest stage of them all.

Now, with his return to SmackDown Live coming next month on July 4, the interesting talking point surrounding his comeback is his so-called free agent status.

When WWE advertised his return on their programming this week, their graphics called Cena a free agent, despite no mention of him being fired or dismissed by SmackDown Live commissioner Shane McMahon.

The company has since rectified the situation and have released an article on their website explaining how the 16-time world champion has become a free agent.

WWE.com reported: "Cena’s status as a Free Agent has the WWE Universe wondering exactly what that means for his future.

"WWE.com has learned that The Cenation Leader became a Free Agent during the Superstar Shake-up after WrestleMania, but not much else is known about what that status entails.

"Cena has been Team Blue through and through since the WWE Brand Extension, having been the third selection (seventh overall) of SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon and General Manager Daniel Bryan in the WWE Draft.

"Could Cena simply be staying with SmackDown LIVE when he returns? Or will he be saying goodbye to Team Blue and heading to Monday Night Raw?"

For the time being, most speculation has suggested WWE will use Cena in a similar fashion to how they used The Undertaker last year and not having him assigned to a specific brand, allowing him to appear on both SmackDown Live and Monday Night RAW.

This could provide the WWE with much-needed ratings boost on both of their main shows with Cena's presence, as both SmackDown and RAW have been underperforming in the TV ratings over the past couple of weeks.

How The Leader of the Cenation will be used at SummerSlam is still up in the air as well, with some suggesting he could capture his 17th world title by defeating WWE Champion Jinder Mahal on the show, while others have speculated he could face Roman Reigns in singles competition for the first time.

How The Leader of the Cenation will be used at SummerSlam is still up in the air as well, with some suggesting he could capture his 17th world title by defeating WWE Champion Jinder Mahal on the show, while others have speculated he could face Roman Reigns in singles competition for the first time.

