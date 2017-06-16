GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Dybala and Alves were key to Juve's title win.

Dani Alves reveals conversations with Paulo Dybala on his future

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Juventus' defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final has not taken any of the gloss off what has been another impressive season.

The Old Lady's unquestionable dominance of Serie A continues as they sealed a sixth successive Scudetto, becoming the first ever team to achieve that feat.

With the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana also in the bag, Max Allegri must be satisfied with his side's campaign.

Article continues below

Juve's haul of silverware is all the more impressive considering that they lost both Paul Pogba and Alvaro Morata last summer.

The Bianconeri are used to rebuilding. In fact, his ability to transition between players is one of the many reasons why Allegri is so highly-rated on the continent.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE finally reveals how John Cena became a free agent

WWE finally reveals how John Cena became a free agent

Finn Balor reveals why he hasn't been using his "Demon King" gimmick in WWE

Finn Balor reveals why he hasn't been using his "Demon King" gimmick in WWE

Ousmane Dembele send Man United fans wild with a second hint on Twitter

Ousmane Dembele send Man United fans wild with a second hint on Twitter

However, this time around the club are determined not to lose any of their prize assets.

Paulo Dybala's 19 goals in all competitions have thrust him into the spotlight, with Real Madrid heavily linked.

Juve are desperate to retain the Argentina international, but the reality is that they can't compete with the likes of Real or Barca financially.

The prospect of playing in La Liga may also be an attractive one for the Spanish speaker, though for now, he seems to be enjoying life in Turin.

Alves has spoken to Dybala 

Whatever Dybala thinks about a potential move away, Juve certainly will not appreciate teammate Dani Alves encouraging him to move elsewhere.

FBL-EUR-C1-JUVENTUS-TRAINING

Speaking to Esporte Interativo in an interview brought to our attention by the Independent, the Brazilian declared:

"We have talked and I told him that one day he will have to leave to improve.

"He is a jewel that will blossom. We talked so many times about it and I said one day, I don't know when, that he will have to leave Juventus if he is to improve even more."

Alves' own situation is uncertain given that he has just a year left on his current deal, so perhaps he is less invested in Juventus' fortunes than he might otherwise be.

It remains to be seen whether Dybala will follow his advice, or whether he will opt to continue his development in Serie A for at least another year.

Does Dybala need to leave Juve? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Juventus
Paulo Dybala
Football
Serie A

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE finally reveals how John Cena became a free agent

WWE finally reveals how John Cena became a free agent

Finn Balor reveals why he hasn't been using his "Demon King" gimmick in WWE

Finn Balor reveals why he hasn't been using his "Demon King" gimmick in WWE

Ousmane Dembele send Man United fans wild with a second hint on Twitter

Ousmane Dembele send Man United fans wild with a second hint on Twitter

The reason Cristiano Ronaldo has told Real Madrid he wants to leave [Marca]

The reason Cristiano Ronaldo has told Real Madrid he wants to leave [Marca]

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again