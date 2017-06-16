Juventus' defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final has not taken any of the gloss off what has been another impressive season.

The Old Lady's unquestionable dominance of Serie A continues as they sealed a sixth successive Scudetto, becoming the first ever team to achieve that feat.

With the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana also in the bag, Max Allegri must be satisfied with his side's campaign.

Juve's haul of silverware is all the more impressive considering that they lost both Paul Pogba and Alvaro Morata last summer.

The Bianconeri are used to rebuilding. In fact, his ability to transition between players is one of the many reasons why Allegri is so highly-rated on the continent.

However, this time around the club are determined not to lose any of their prize assets.

Paulo Dybala's 19 goals in all competitions have thrust him into the spotlight, with Real Madrid heavily linked.

Juve are desperate to retain the Argentina international, but the reality is that they can't compete with the likes of Real or Barca financially.

The prospect of playing in La Liga may also be an attractive one for the Spanish speaker, though for now, he seems to be enjoying life in Turin.

Alves has spoken to Dybala

Whatever Dybala thinks about a potential move away, Juve certainly will not appreciate teammate Dani Alves encouraging him to move elsewhere.

Speaking to Esporte Interativo in an interview brought to our attention by the Independent, the Brazilian declared:

"We have talked and I told him that one day he will have to leave to improve.

"He is a jewel that will blossom. We talked so many times about it and I said one day, I don't know when, that he will have to leave Juventus if he is to improve even more."

Alves' own situation is uncertain given that he has just a year left on his current deal, so perhaps he is less invested in Juventus' fortunes than he might otherwise be.

It remains to be seen whether Dybala will follow his advice, or whether he will opt to continue his development in Serie A for at least another year.

Does Dybala need to leave Juve? Have your say in the comments.

