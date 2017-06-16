It’s hardly surprising that Jose Mourinho’s first signing of the summer was a centre-back.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s injury has left Manchester United needing a striker, but there’s no way the club can compete in the Champions League with Marcos Rojo, Daley Blind and Phil Jones battling for places at the heart of defence.

But the thought of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly starting in defence next season will delight every single United supporter. Both are young and have bags of potential, and there’s a hope that Lindelof-Bailly can become the new Nemanja Vidic-Rio Ferdinand.

Lindelof’s £30.7 million arrival from Benfica was confirmed on Wednesday. The 22-year-old gave Man United fans an idea of what they can expect in his first interview with the club.

“I’m quite a calm player,” he told MUTV, per the Daily Mail. “I like to have the ball at my feet, I'm good with the ball and I'm quite good at reading the game.

“I think I give the players in front a calmness, they know I'm back there to protect them the best I can.

“My position is a centre back, but I've played right back before and I started my footballing career as a midfielder. I see myself as a central defender, and I feel most comfortable there.”

Lindelof will provide a goalscoring threat

Lindelof can also be an asset for Mourinho going forward. Measuring just taller than 6 ft 1 in, the Swede promises to provide an aerial threat at set pieces.

And Lindelof’s ability from free-kicks could also see him on the scoresheet next season.

The centre-back scored one and only goal for Benfica last season and it came via a beautiful 25-yard effort against Sporting Lisbon.

The free-kick pecking order at Man Utd

Lindelof won’t shy away from the opportunity to take a free-kick - providing he can convince Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford to let him step up to the plate.

“I’m quite good at them so if I get an opportunity to take a free-kick, I think I’ll be there,” he told MUTV.

Watch: Lindelof's superb free-kick vs Sporting

It’s certainly worth Man United taking a look at Lindelof’s dead-ball ability in training.

His effort against Sporting was simply superb. Check it out below.

The next David Beckham? Probably not. But having another free-kick specialist isn’t a bad thing.

