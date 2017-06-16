GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Conor McGregor.

Steve Collins backs Conor McGregor to beat Floyd Mayweather

Earlier this week, the super fight of the decade, and possibly the century, was announced, as Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather has now been arranged for later this year on August 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In what could possibly be the first-ever billion dollar fight, Mayweather is largely being tipped as the favourite to win this clash because of his greater boxing experience and his amazing 49-0 record, while McGregor is the underdog due to his UFC fighter status.

As boxing and MMA fans from around the world eagerly wait for August 26 to arrive, all they can do is predict how the historic fight will unfold and who will come out of the clash with the win.

Boxing legend Steve Collins is one of those people that has been talking about the fight, and he believes the Notorious could shock the world and defeat Money in the middle of the ring because his natural ability means he can't be written off due to his inexperience in boxing.

Speaking on talkSport's Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast show, the former WBO middleweight and super-middleweight champion said: "Who is to say he can't win?

"The guy is an absolute natural athlete. He has got so much ability and with the right coaching and the right fight plan, he could surprise and shock the whole world. Never write him off.

"He is in with a guy who has got two arms, two feet and in a ring. Mayweather is great, he moves well, he has got grace, he skips and avoid punches and so on, but he is still a human being.

UFC 205: Open Workouts

"Are you telling me that if Mayweather gets hit on the chin at the right time that he won't go over?

"It is not a foregone conclusion. With the right planning, the right game plan, he could surprise and shock the world. He definitely has the ability to pull it off."

McGregor defeating Mayweather certainly would be a shock to the world, as not only would he picking up his first win in professional boxing, but he would also be the only fighter to have ever defeated Money throughout his career.

Although there are mixed opinions over whether this fight should have ever gone ahead, it's certainly going to be a bout that can't be missed.

Who do you think will win? Conor McGregor or Floyd Mayweather? Have your say and leave a comment below...

Topics:
Boxing
Muhammad Ali
Floyd Mayweather

