The long-awaited Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor fight has been arranged for August 26 in Las Vegas and the boxing fraternity is gearing up for biggest bout in recent history.

Both fighters would pocket a healthy amount of cash, believed to be in the region of $100 million, regardless of the result as Mayweather comes out of retirement to take on the MMA maestro.

The upcoming contest will undoubtedly draw thousands into the venue, alongside millions viewing across the globe. But, this will not be the American legend's 'biggest' fight of his career.

Article continues below

The incident happened nine years ago, on a different platform - in front of the WWE Universe, when Mayweather took on Paul Wight aka The Big Show during the grand event of Wrestlemania 24 in Orlando.

Weighing over 400lbs and standing at 7 ft, Show must have proven to be a challenge for the boxer, yet, the outcome validated why the five-division world champion is regarded as the best of his generation.

Article continues below

WWE chief Vince McMahon decided to place the match under no hold barred stipulations, positioned after the triple threat match between Randy Orton, Triple H and John Cena for the WWE Title.

The build up to the final challenge was also as engaging as the fight, with Big Show returning to the world of sports entertainment in a pay-per-view event at WWE's No Way Out in February 2008 for a clash against legendary cruiserweight champion Rey Mysterio.

In the middle of their own brawl in the ring, Mayweather was seen hopping the guardrail and inside minutes, much to the giant's surprise, started firing combo punches towards him which splattered Show's nose across his face while the boxer and his entourage left the arena among the crowd.

Big Show: I told Floyd to break my nose

Speaking to SPORTbible, recollecting the turn of events, Big Show said: "I told Floyd before that he had to break my nose, otherwise we were going to be dead out there.

"So Floyd gets in the ring after I've done the deal with Rey and I get down on one knee and all of a sudden these punches hit me and it wasn't until I watched it back that I realised just how many times he hit me. It was like a bomb going off.

"I thought he'd caught me with a couple of blows, but when I watched it back it was so many more. I warned Floyd before we did that angle that as soon as he hit me he would have to run for his life as I knew I wouldn't react well at all. I think he ended up getting in his car and driving away from the arena."

On the night of March 30, 2008, amidst the grand stage, in front of a nearly 75,000 crowd at the Citrus Dome, both men performed brilliantly to the best of their abilities.

After series of punches and kicks among the duo, the scenes that followed ensured Mayweather embedding his name in the WWE record books with yet another fine victory to continue his winning streak, while the 45-year-old giant floored in the ring for the count with a brass knuckles assisted blow to the jaw.

Watch the match in full here...

The majestic show garnerned astronomical figures, grossing a record $23.8 million in revenue for the company, apart from bringing in $51.5 million into Orlando's local economy.

The fight in two months time at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will nonetheless be an entertaining as well a challenging showdown for both fighters, as Mayweather aims to eclipse Rocky Marciano's 49-0 record.

'Money' is favourite to win the bout against the Irishman, but McGregor will be a tough opponent, who would not give up without a fight and only time will tell if the MMA ace can trounce the American, stepping inside the boxing ring for the first time, thereby ending his counterpart's victory course in his homeland.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms