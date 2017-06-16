As popular as Charles Barkley is as an NBA on TNT analyst, he doesn't always make the best predictions - some of which come back to bite him.

However, when faced with his own bad takes, he's shown that he's willing to own up to them and poke fun at himself in the process.

So, it should come as no surprise that Barkley recently had to own up to a bad prediction he made about the Golden State Warriors a couple of years ago. Fortunately, in typical Chuck fashion, the result was quite funny.

Article continues below

Coming from an era where big men and post play dominated the game, Barkley once said a jump-shooting team would never win an NBA title. The Warriors, perhaps the best jump-shooting team in NBA history, however, have proved him wrong twice in three years, leading to Barkley owning up to his mistake in the video below:

“Hey Dub Nation, this is Charles Barkley," he says in the video. "I told you guys a jump-shooting team would never win the championship. I was right - now you’ve won two. Congratulations, Dub Nation, on another championship.”

Of course, Barkley takes the chance to point out that, technically, he wasn't wrong about his claim that a jump-shooting team would never win "a" championship, because the Warriors have now won two.

Obviously, proving Barkley wrong was probably very low on the Warriors' motivation scale during their three-year run of dominance, but it probably makes them feel a little better knowing that he's willing to admit he was wrong about the team put together in Golden State.

It wasn't the first prediction Barkley got wrong and it likely won't be the last, but it's safe to say Chuck has changed his tone when it comes to jump-shooting teams.

The three-point shot is the way the game is played now, as some of the league's best teams in recent years - the Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets - are all knocking down treys at a historic pace.

In fact, this year alone, the Rockets made an NBA-record 1,181 shots from beyond the arc on 3,306 attempts - an impressive 35.7 percent success rate.

Those numbers are likely to go up in the coming years, as the Warriors can't be happy that Houston broke their three-point record from 2015-16. With Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green all likely to be back in Golden State uniforms next season, the sky is the limit in Oakland.

With a three-year stretch of 67, 73 and 67 regular-season victories, the Warriors are showing no signs of slowing down, so next year it's possible Chuck will have to amend his statement again, as the Warriors may have won three titles by this time in 2018.