WWE's interesting plans for Finn Balor at SummerSlam [Sportskeeda]

As we edge closer and closer to WWE's second biggest show of the year after WrestleMania, more rumors are starting to emerge on what matches we will see at this year's SummerSlam.

So far, there has been speculation on several Monday Night RAW and SmackDown superstars on how they will be involved in the show on August 20, such as Brock Lesnar, Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, John Cena, Randy Orton, and Jinder Mahal.

One notable RAW name that hasn't been talked about that much despite being such an important part of last year's show is Finn Balor.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The Demon King was involved in the main event of SummerSlam in 2016, becoming the inaugural WWE Universal Champion after defeating Seth Rollins on the show. The night after however, he had to relinquish the title as he required shoulder surgery that would see him sidelined for months.

Balor didn't return to WWE programming until the night after WrestleMania 33, but since then, he has been part of the main event picture on the red brand, most recently being part of the Fatal Five-Way match at Extreme Rules to determine the number one contender for the Universal title.

Article continues below

For SummerSlam this year, however, not much has been said on The Demon King until now, as Sportskeeda has reported Balor will be back in the Universal Championship picture on the show.

They have reported: "Sources also informed us that Lesnar was scheduled to defend his title at SummerSlam in a Fatal 4-Way defence against Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman.

"However, the injury to Strowman has forced officials to make wholesale changes to their plans. The feud between Rollins and Samoa Joe was scrapped to allow the latter to face Lesnar.

"Meanwhile, the feud between Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor has been postponed until later this year.

"This is because Finn Balor is currently pencilled in to be in the Universal Championship match at SummerSlam, and WWE creative do not look at Balor vs. Wyatt as a one match program.

"Therefore, they are not willing to have Balor face Wyatt in a one-off match at Great Balls of Fire."

Adding Balor to the rumored Lesnar vs Strowman match to make it a Triple-Threat would certainly be exciting, or you could make it even better and have a Fatal Four-Way between the three mentioned already and Joe.

Fans of The Demon King will be happy to hear that he could be back in the Universal title picture, as hopefully, this will mean WWE will pick up from where they left off last year before he got injured.

Would you like to see Finn Balor compete for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms