When a story breaks claiming Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid, the naturally reaction is to dismiss it as typical nonsense.

Why would Ronaldo, who is heading for a fifth Ballon d’Or award after lifting the La Liga and Champions League trophies, want to leave the Santiago Bernabeu?

The story was initially reported by Portuguese newspaper A Bola, whose Friday front cover read: “Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Spain.”

Then, Spanish outlet Marca, a pro-Madrid publication, confirmed the rumour. Ronaldo wants to leave Los Blancos because he is furious with the treatment of him by Spanish tax authorities.

The Portuguese star has been accused of defrauding €14.7 million from the Treasury. Ronaldo has denied the allegations, but the fact that it’s been reported doesn’t look good for the 32-year-old.

Unsurprisingly, Real Madrid are attempting to calm their main man down. Losing Ronaldo in such circumstances would be detrimental to the club’s image and replacing him would be nearly impossible.

The Portugal international has scored 406 goals in 394 appearances in eight years at the club. Even rising sensation Kylian Mbappe, who has been linked with a nine-figure move to Real Madrid, would do extraordinarily well to match those numbers.

Man United and PSG could both afford him

But who wouldn’t be interested in Ronaldo? Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, both of whom need strengthening if they are to challenge for the Champions League title, can afford the forward’s sizeable transfer fee.

Piers Morgan has reacted on Twitter

The rumours have sent Twitter into meltdown. Some optimistic Man United fans are already planning to purchase their ‘Ronaldo 7’ jerseys, while others believe the reports are just plain lies.

Arsenal fan Piers Morgan has weighed in with his own comical take.

After Sky Sports tweeted that Ronaldo doesn’t want to play in Spain anymore, Morgan replied with: “I would suggest signing him - but we’ve got Giroud.”

Morgan’s sarcasm came across loud and clear.

The TV host has never shied away from voicing opinions towards Arsenal. He led the #WengerOut campaign for the entirety of last season and, with his latest tweet, clearly feels that the Gunners are fooling themselves into thinking their players are good enough to win the Premier League title.

Madrid are supporting Ronaldo

With regards to Ronaldo’s alleged tax evasion, Real Madrid have offered their backing to the player.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has always shown since his arrival at Real Madrid CF, in July 2009, a clear will to fulfil all his tax obligations,” the Spanish champions wrote in a statement.

“Real Madrid CF is absolutely convinced that our player Cristiano Ronaldo will prove his total innocence in this process.”

