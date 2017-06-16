Manchester United fans are currently getting very excited and who can blame them?

Many of the club’s supporters have been praying for Cristiano Ronaldo’s return ever since he left Old Trafford for Real Madrid back in 2009 - but the possibility of the Portuguese superstar coming back to Manchester suddenly feels very real.

According to a host of reliable sources, the 32-year-old has told his current employers that he wants to leave the Bernabeu this summer following accusations that he has defrauded the authorities in Spain of €14.7 million in tax - something the player strenuously denies.

According to a source close to Ronaldo, per BBC Sport, he doesn’t understand the accusations and feels “very sad and really upset.”

He doesn’t believe he’s had enough support from Real Madrid - even though the European champions issued a statement in support of him via their official website earlier this week - and he wants to leave Spain as soon as possible.

Paris Saint-Germain are one of two clubs that could realistically afford to sign Ronaldo this summer. The others are, of course, Man Utd.

United fans should remember what happened in 2006

However, before United fans get too giddy, they should cast their minds back to 2006.

Following the 2006 World Cup finals in Germany, Ronaldo told reporters that he wanted to leave England.

Aged 21 at the time, Ronaldo was furious with the criticism directed at him from people in England for his role in the sending off of his United teammate Wayne Rooney.

"I should get out of Manchester as the circumstances are not right," he was quoted as saying by BBC Sport. "Nobody stood up for me and my desire is to play in Spain. Will it be Real or Barcelona? It will be one of them."

He added: "For some time I haven't had any support from my chief executive (David Gill) or my coach (Sir Alex Ferguson). They should have come out in my defence but no-one did.

"I am calm, I know I have done a good job and I've grown a lot in this World Cup, from a physical point of view and a mental one. In the next few seasons I will be even better.”

Sir Alex Ferguson's response

After hearing about Ronaldo’s comments, Sir Alex Ferguson handled the manner expertly.

"There isn't a problem with the boy and I don't expect any problems,” the Scot said.

"When people have been involved in a bid to become president at Madrid they have used clubs like ours."

Ronaldo ended up signing a new contract with United

Ronaldo ended up staying at United - not just for the 2006-07 campaign, but also for the two seasons after that.

He even put pen to paper on a new five-year contract with United in April 2007.

"I am delighted. I spoke with Sir Alex Ferguson about my future and everyone knew that I wanted to stay," Ronaldo said.

"I am very happy at the club and I want to win trophies and hopefully we will do that this season."

There’s a lesson to be learned here: don’t be surprised if Ronaldo ends up staying at Real Madrid for at least another few seasons.

