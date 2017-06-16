Lonzo Ball and his father, LaVar, have made it perfectly clear what they expect to happen in the NBA Draft on June 22.

Ball, a former UCLA star, is expected to be one of the top picks in the annual event and LaVar has made it painfully obvious that he would like his son to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, who hold the No. 2 overall pick.

However, as the draft draws ever closer, the rumor mill is starting to churn. For instance, the Boston Celtics may not take Washington guard Markelle Fultz, the player widely considered to be the best player in the class, with the No. 1 pick.

If the Celtics do pass on Fultz, the Lakers might be enticed to take him at No. 2. But, according to other rumors, the Lakers might not hold on to the second pick, as they are reportedly considering trading the selection.

Needless to say, that has Ball worried, whether his father will admit it or not. (Spoiler alert: he would never admit something like that.)

In fact, according to ESPN.com's sources, Ball may be considering talking to other teams that have lottery picks in this year's draft, just in case some of the rumors surrounding the Lakers are true.

In his one season with the UCLA Bruins, Ball averaged 14.6 points, 7.6 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game, showing his versatility and ability to create open shots for his teammates.

After a recent workout for the Lakers, Ball said he thinks he'd be a great fit for the purple and gold, as he believes the team needs a distributor and playmaker at the point guard position (via Sporting News):

"They have a lot of good players. I just think they need a leader at point guard. I feel I can bring that to the team," he told the media after his workout.

Since the Lakers already have a point guard in D'Angelo Russell, Ball's comments aren't likely to go over well if the Lakers do pick him and still hold on to Russell.

Fortunately, for now, Russell is saying all the right things, telling Sporting News he will play wherever the Lakers need him:

"Whatever position they have me on the court - I'm a basketball player, not a point guard or a shooting guard," Russell said in March.

With less than a week to go before the draft kicks off on June 22, it'll be interesting to see how the pre-draft process plays out for Ball and some of the other top prospects as teams jockey for position in the coming days.