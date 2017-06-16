GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Messi.

The one reason why Lionel Messi has not signed a new contract with Barca yet

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It's hard to imagine Lionel Messi playing for anyone but Barcelona, isn't it?

Since making his debut for the club aged 17, Messi has gone on to score 518 goals and 615 appearances and has claimed 29 trophies along the way.

That's before you consider his personal accolades, too, where he has won the FIFA Ballon d'Or award five times.

Article continues below

Still, with his contract running out in the summer of 2018, plenty of curious eyes are casting a glance towards the Catalan club and rumours that Messi may fancy a new challenge are beginning to carry some weight.

The natural link that Messi has been consistently subject to is a reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, a club who could ostensibly afford him.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE finally reveals how John Cena became a free agent

WWE finally reveals how John Cena became a free agent

WWE's interesting plans for Finn Balor at SummerSlam [Sportskeeda]

WWE's interesting plans for Finn Balor at SummerSlam [Sportskeeda]

Ousmane Dembele send Man United fans wild with a second hint on Twitter

Ousmane Dembele send Man United fans wild with a second hint on Twitter

While that narrative has some plausibility to it coupled with the dwindling contract, Marca have revealed why Messi may not have signed his new deal yet.

Back in 2013, during the Sandro Rosell era, the club introduced a system that means the net debt for any one season cannot be more than double the EBITDA, which is the indicator of the gross income, before taxes, depreciation and not including write-offs.

The idea is designed to help the club chip away at the massive debt they have while remaining competitive.

Brazil Global Tour - Brazil v Argentina

As such, the club's potential signings - rumoured to be Marco Verratti, Hector Bellerin and Ousmane Dembele - and Lionel Messi's renewal aren't likely to be completed until the end of June.

So, any new deal for Messi is likely be announced in July along with any of their transfer business.

City's chief executive Ferran Soriano also believes that Messi will remain in Barcelona for the foreseeable future at least, dismissing their chances of prizing him away.

FC Barcelona - Training & Press Conference

He told Chinese news agency Xinhua when asked about Messi joining City: "No. I don't think so. I know Messi very well. He and his family are my good friends.

"I think he has settled in Barcelona, and he has been in Barcelona all his life. Naturally, we think he will finish his playing career in Barcelona.

"At least next year, maybe he can finish that career. After that, he can go to China or US, but now I think he will stay in Barcelona."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE finally reveals how John Cena became a free agent

WWE finally reveals how John Cena became a free agent

WWE's interesting plans for Finn Balor at SummerSlam [Sportskeeda]

WWE's interesting plans for Finn Balor at SummerSlam [Sportskeeda]

Ousmane Dembele send Man United fans wild with a second hint on Twitter

Ousmane Dembele send Man United fans wild with a second hint on Twitter

The reason Cristiano Ronaldo has told Real Madrid he wants to leave [Marca]

The reason Cristiano Ronaldo has told Real Madrid he wants to leave [Marca]

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again