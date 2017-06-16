Scott Steiner is an absolute legend in the industry of professional wrestling.

"Big Poppa Pump" has worked for the most elite organizations the business has ever seen such as WCW, Jim Crockett Promotions (JCP), ECW, Impact Wrestling, and of course the WWE. Scott and his brother, Rick, once went by the name of The Steiner Brothers and dominated the professional wrestling tag team division after putting on classic matches against the likes of The Road Warriors.

The pair racked up a number of Tag Team titles over their years together, but it was Scott who had the greater singles run of the two. He was able to capture three world titles after going solo, going on the become the WCW, WWA, and WWC Heavyweight Champion one time a piece.

After spending nearly a decade on the independent circuit working random dates, Steiner has once again landed himself working for Impact Wrestling, and has no plans to stop competing inside the ring anytime soon despite his age of 54-years-old. He recently spoke to Ring Rust Radio to discuss a variety of professional wrestling topics, which included his return to the ring.

During their conversation, Steiner's illustrious career was brought up and the fact that he is already a member of multiple organization's Hall Of Fame classes. One, and probably the most important, that is missing from the list, however, is the WWE Hall Of Fame. When prodded with this, Steiner revealed that he absolutely refuses to go into the organization's Hall Of Fame (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"I am already in a couple Hall of Fames like the Michigan Hall of Fame and the Dan Gable Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame so my accolades speak for themselves. Let's just say I'm not losing any sleep over any Hall of Fame induction.

"The one Hall of Fame that I refuse to go in is the WWE Hall of Fame because do you know where it's at? Where is it? Do you have an address? It's a bunch of bulls---. If they called me up, I wouldn't go because there's no address; you can't go see it, so, where is it?

"What do you think they do with that Ric Flair statue, the one he was jumping up and down over? Where do you think that statue is at right now? If you had to guess right now where do you think it's at? I say it's in Triple H's bedroom.

"Let me ask you this, do you think they made a statue of Macho Man? If they made a statue of Macho Man where did you think it would be?

"It would be in Stephanie's bedroom. It's a freaking joke. If you can have a Hall of Fame, at least have an address. That's the only Hall of Fame I laugh at. Come on man, give me a break."

