Boxing

Floyd Mayweather and Nate Diaz.

Mayweather and Diaz share a stat that Conor McGregor could find useful

The fight that nobody thought could happen, is now happening, as earlier this week, it was confirmed that Conor McGregor would face Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match on August 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The boxing legend will be coming out of retirement later this summer for a one-off match against the UFC fighter, putting his undefeated 49-0 record on the line in the process.

The Notorious has never faced someone of Money's ability before inside the boxing ring, but according to one source, he has faced someone who punches rather similarly to Mayweather - Nate Diaz.

McGregor has faced off against Diaz twice inside the Octagon. The first time around in March 2016, the Irishman was defeated via submission through a rear-naked choke by the American. 

The second time around however in August that same year,  the current UFC Lightweight Champion won via majority decision, tying the series up at 1-1 in anticipation of a third and deciding fight.

What McGregor would have noticed throughout those two fights, is the force which Diaz strikes him, which is roughly at about 820 lbs of force, according to ESPN's Sports Science.

Why is this a useful stat? Apparently, Mayweather's punches are at a similar force to the American UFC fighter's due to his speed and precision allowing him to have a powerful punch.

According to ESPN's Sports Science, Floyd Mayweather's average power punches are thrown with the force of 814 lbs, while Nate Diaz throws with the force of 820 lbs.

While Diaz's victory over McGregor was by submission, Notorious made his way down to the mat inside the Octagon thanks to the American's fists. Many factors played into this fight towards Diaz's win, but his punches have to be accounted for.

Diaz's punches led towards the conclusion of the first clash between him and McGregor, and with Mayweather being able to punch with a similar amount of power, it's a stat the Irish fighter should be wary of heading into this super fight on August 26.

Topics:
Boxing
Floyd Mayweather

