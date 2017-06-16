GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Cristiano.

Sporting Lisbon respond on Twitter to reports Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

If you’re not already following Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin on Twitter, you might want to start doing so.

The German outfit left Twitter in stitches last week when they sent an offer to Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the wake of his release by Manchester United.

“No contract at @ManUtd - we’ve great fans, but still no cash: BUT YOU CAN WIN @bundesliga_de for 1st time 🎉 Think about it @Ibra_official.”

Article continues below

It’s seriously good banter.

There’s still no word on where Ibrahimovic will be playing upon his return - he isn’t expected to be fit until 2018 - but you have to think that Hertha’s offer will prove too good to turn down.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE finally reveals how John Cena became a free agent

WWE finally reveals how John Cena became a free agent

WWE's interesting plans for Finn Balor at SummerSlam [Sportskeeda]

WWE's interesting plans for Finn Balor at SummerSlam [Sportskeeda]

The reason Cristiano Ronaldo has told Real Madrid he wants to leave [Marca]

The reason Cristiano Ronaldo has told Real Madrid he wants to leave [Marca]

The club, who finished sixth in the Bundesliga last season, were at it again following reports that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid.

Ronaldo has received offers from Hertha and Sporting

The story was first reported by Portuguese newspaper A Bola and later confirmed by Spanish outlet Marca.

And, like in their offer to Zlatan, Hertha have told Ronaldo that they have no money but can “love him like a son”.

“Ronaldo wants to leave @realmadrid. No cash, but galactic challenge and Berlin will love you like a son. 👑Interested, @Cristiano? #hahohe”.

How can CR7 say no?!

Well, because Sporting Lisbon have made an offer, too.

Sporting's offer to CR7

The club where Ronaldo started his career have jokingly sent Ronaldo an offer on Twitter.

“Cristiano, the Prodigal Son returns… what’s the delay? 😂,” they wrote.

p1biomqu9a8p1cmh1n0pso4l5s9.jpg

Everyone knows the story of Ronaldo’s rise through the academy at Sporting. He left for Man United in 2003 and the rest is history.

But, like how Lionel Messi wants to end his career where it began, at Newell’s Old Boys, it wouldn’t be too surprising if Ronaldo returns to his boyhood club one day.

Man United and PSG are more likely destinations

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have both been put forward as Ronaldo’s potential next destination.

He has strong ties to United, of course, having spent six seasons at Old Trafford.

PSG, meanwhile, are one of only a few clubs that can afford his transfer fee and wages.

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

Ronaldo's tax allegations

Ronaldo’s desire to leave is reported to have stemmed from the allegations aimed his way over tax evasion.

According to a source close to the Portugal star, Ronaldo is “sad” and “upset” over the accusations.

"He feels he's honest, has good character and did everything OK, so he doesn't understand," the source told the BBC.

“He's very sad and really upset."

Will Ronaldo leave Real Madrid? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Gareth Bale
Zinedine Zidane
Football
Manchester United
Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo
La Liga

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE finally reveals how John Cena became a free agent

WWE finally reveals how John Cena became a free agent

WWE's interesting plans for Finn Balor at SummerSlam [Sportskeeda]

WWE's interesting plans for Finn Balor at SummerSlam [Sportskeeda]

The reason Cristiano Ronaldo has told Real Madrid he wants to leave [Marca]

The reason Cristiano Ronaldo has told Real Madrid he wants to leave [Marca]

Ousmane Dembele send Man United fans wild with a second hint on Twitter

Ousmane Dembele send Man United fans wild with a second hint on Twitter

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again