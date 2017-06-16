If you’re not already following Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin on Twitter, you might want to start doing so.

The German outfit left Twitter in stitches last week when they sent an offer to Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the wake of his release by Manchester United.

“No contract at @ManUtd - we’ve great fans, but still no cash: BUT YOU CAN WIN @bundesliga_de for 1st time 🎉 Think about it @Ibra_official.”

It’s seriously good banter.

There’s still no word on where Ibrahimovic will be playing upon his return - he isn’t expected to be fit until 2018 - but you have to think that Hertha’s offer will prove too good to turn down.

The club, who finished sixth in the Bundesliga last season, were at it again following reports that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid.

Ronaldo has received offers from Hertha and Sporting

The story was first reported by Portuguese newspaper A Bola and later confirmed by Spanish outlet Marca.

And, like in their offer to Zlatan, Hertha have told Ronaldo that they have no money but can “love him like a son”.

“Ronaldo wants to leave @realmadrid. No cash, but galactic challenge and Berlin will love you like a son. 👑Interested, @Cristiano? #hahohe”.

How can CR7 say no?!

Well, because Sporting Lisbon have made an offer, too.

Sporting's offer to CR7

The club where Ronaldo started his career have jokingly sent Ronaldo an offer on Twitter.

“Cristiano, the Prodigal Son returns… what’s the delay? 😂,” they wrote.

Everyone knows the story of Ronaldo’s rise through the academy at Sporting. He left for Man United in 2003 and the rest is history.

But, like how Lionel Messi wants to end his career where it began, at Newell’s Old Boys, it wouldn’t be too surprising if Ronaldo returns to his boyhood club one day.

Man United and PSG are more likely destinations

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have both been put forward as Ronaldo’s potential next destination.

He has strong ties to United, of course, having spent six seasons at Old Trafford.

PSG, meanwhile, are one of only a few clubs that can afford his transfer fee and wages.

Ronaldo's tax allegations

Ronaldo’s desire to leave is reported to have stemmed from the allegations aimed his way over tax evasion.

According to a source close to the Portugal star, Ronaldo is “sad” and “upset” over the accusations.

"He feels he's honest, has good character and did everything OK, so he doesn't understand," the source told the BBC.

“He's very sad and really upset."

