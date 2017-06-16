GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

MLB

Trevor Story.

Watch: Rockies shortstop Trevor Story makes what could be the catch of the year vs. Giants

Football News
24/7

The Colorado Rockies have had everything go right for them so far this season, as they've jumped out to the best record in the National League, currently sporting a 43-26 mark.

On Thursday night at home against the San Francisco Giants, the Rockies earned another win, taking down their NL West rivals 10-9.

The outcome of the game could have been a lot different, though, if not for some second-inning heroics from shortstop Trevor Story.

With the Rockies leading 3-1, the Giants had the bases loaded with two outs. The batter sends a shallow fly ball into left field. As you can see in the video below, Story chases it down, diving at full speed to make the amazing catch:

The spectacular effort prevented at least two San Francisco runs, which turned out to be huge as the Rockies won with a walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Giants outfielder Denard Span, who was at the plate for Story's catch, told ESPN.com after the game that he was stunned Story came up with the ball and said that's the way things have been going for his squad this season:

"I was just like, `You've got to be kidding me," Span said. "That's just the type of season that's been going on for us."

At 26-42, the Giants are in last place in the National League West, trailing the Rockies by a whopping 16.5 games at this early point in the season.

Chicago Cubs v Colorado Rockies - Game One

Raimel Tapia delivered the walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving the Rockies their first walk-off win of the season and drawing immense praise form his manager:

"This cat has confidence," Rockies manager Bud Black said of Tapia, who has multiple hits in each of his last three starts. "I thought over time the Triple-A numbers would translate. We've seen that the last couple days. He's been swinging well."

Indeed, everything is going right in Denver these days, as it's a great time to be a Rockies fan. Unfortunately for Colorado fans, the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers are right on the Rockies' tail in the playoff race.

Cleveland Indians v Colorado Rockies

Both teams are only one game behind Colorado for the NL West lead and there's still a lot of baseball left to be played.

In any other division, the Rockies would have a huge lead, but right now, they're fighting for their lives as the Dodgers and Diamondbacks are also off to hot starts. It'll be an interesting race to watch this summer, especially if the Rockies continue playing fun, exciting baseball.

