Holly Holm's coach says it's 'do or die' against Bethe Correia

It looks like it's do or die for Holly Holm once she steps into the Octagon against Bethe Correia at UFC Fight Night 111 tomorrow night (Sat. June 17, 2017).

Holm earned her claim to fame when she became the first woman in mixed martial arts (MMA) history to defeat Ronda Rousey inside the Octagon. She became the second ever UFC 135-pound champion with a vicious head-kick in the second round that sent Rousey to the canvas in front of a jam-packed crowd in Australia.

That victory, however, remains the last the Holm has achieved inside the Octagon. "The Preacher's Daughter" has since embarked on a three-fight losing streak since her historical feat, being choked out by Miesha Tate, and decisioned by both Valentina Shevchenko and Germaine de Randamie. She hopes to get back on the winning track with a victory over Correia tomorrow night.

Holm's head coach, Mike Winkeljohn, recently spoke to MMA Fighting's Ariel Helwani to promote his former champion's upcoming Octagon clash from Singapore. Winkeljohn admitted to Helwani that this is a 'do or die' fight for Holm, who can't afford to rack up four losses in a row (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“Yeah, it could be yeah,” Winkeljohn said. “If she loses this fight, it actually could be die. I can’t really see Holly retiring on a loss, and she’s not going to lose. So it’s not [so much] do or die, it’s just a do situation honestly.

“I can’t see Holly losing,” he said. “I really don’t. She’s looking really good, great game plan. She’s got some really good people helping her out. Joey Villasenor, one of the old Pride fighters who helps out at the gym has really been in her head on a few things, as far as what can help take her to a new level. And we’re excited about it.

“You know what, she was on point with Miesha, but just got caught off guard, Miesha just did a great job there,” he said. “It was a game of inches there at the end of the fight. The next fight [against Shevchenko] was one I should never have let Holly take, and I’ve said that before.

"I won’t say why, but it took a while to get her out of that, and a lot of that has to do with mindset and the confidence.

“And she’s back. I think people are going to see the old Holly Holm, the new and improved version, with even more tools in this fight.”

