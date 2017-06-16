Alexis Sanchez was the main man for Arsenal last season, but there's a growing sense that won't be the case for the 2017/18 term.

Despite winning the FA Cup and scoring 24 league goals - his best return since arriving three years ago - the Chilean has reportedly decided he wants to leave.

Finishing outside of the top four may have been the final nail in the coffin; Sanchez wants to win the Premier League, yet Arsenal can't even provide Champions League football anymore.

Bayern Munich and Manchester City are now waiting in the wings to pounce as a result, with both sides linked with £50 million moves.

Losing Sanchez would be a disaster for Arsene Wenger as he looks to rebuild his squad and challenge on all fronts next season, rather than lose his best players.

Several big names are said to be on the Frenchman's radar, including Monaco's Kylian Mbappe and Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, both of whom would cost in excess of £60 million.

However, according to Spanish outlet AS, there is one other attacking player Arsenal would be keen to sign should Sanchez leave as expected.

They claim Wenger would turn to La Liga for a suitable replacement, with Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco said to be a prime target.

Carrasco, 23, has a release clause in the region of £86 million after signing a new contract in the Spanish capital last October.

The Belgian's price tag would mean Wenger spending a near world-record fee to sign him, but given his age and potential, that might not be too much of an issue.

Wenger's reported interest in Carrasco is the latest piece of evidence that he is finally coming around to the idea that money wins titles.

In order to compete with the likes of Chelsea, City and Manchester United, Arsenal must spend big and sign Europe's hottest talents.

And that's without mentioning the fact that when you're potentially about to lose a player of Sanchez's quality, you can't afford to settle for anything less than world class.

