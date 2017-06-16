GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Antonio Conte.

Chelsea to appease Antonio Conte with £200m spree on these five players

Reports emerged on Thursday night that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was considering his future at the club after the Italian felt the board had not backed him in the transfer market this season.

The Blues won the Premier League title last season with relative ease despite some mild pressure from Tottenham and reached the FA Cup final before losing out to Arsenal 2-1.

But, next season, Chelsea have the Champions League to deal with and they aren't there to just make up the numbers - the club wants to win it.

With Diego Costa seemingly destined for the exit following the revelation of the text messages between the striker and Conte, that's one area the club must immediately address.

John Terry has also left the club after 19 years of stellar service and Conte has to decide whether to splash the cash on a replacement or give a serious promotion to one of Nathan Ake, Kurt Zouma or Andreas Christensen.

Either way, according to The Telegraph, Chelsea are prepared to back Conte in the transfer market with a £200 million transfer kitty to keep him happy.

The five men that Conte wants to bring to the club are Romelu Lukaku, Tiemoue Bakyoko - both of whom are thought to be close - Ross Barkley, Riyad Mahrez and Willy Caballero on a free transfer.

Lukaku, who scored 25 goals last season for Everton, would be the biggest and most expensive coup for the Blues and the Belgian striker indicated recently that his future is on the brink of being decided.

Arsenal v Everton - Premier League

"My agent knows what's going to happen," he told Sky Sports News. "I know what I want to do, and whenever something happens, you guys will know.

"I'm staying calm and we have an agreement with the club as well. We stay calm and at least we have a direction where we want to go.

"I'm just going to rest for a few days and then just prepare for next season. I want to put the time in on my holiday to take everything to another level and be better than I was last year."

Could Chelsea top last season with these signings? Have YOUR say in the comments below.

David Luiz
Romelu Lukaku
