UFC

Conor McGregor.

Andre Ward says Mayweather vs. McGregor is good for boxing

The boxing mega-fight between the two biggest stars in combat sports, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr., is finally going to happen.

It was announced earlier this week that McGregor and Mayweather had signed their respective deals for the bout, and both men took to social media to confirm the news that the fight was on. UFC President Dana White took to various media outlets to confirm the news as well, sending the combat sports world into a great shock.

For the longest time now, both the worlds of boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA) have been debating whether or not this fight is healthy for their respective sport.

Many MMA fans believe that the fight take legitimacy away from MMA if McGregor is made quick work of inside the boxing ring. Many boxing fans believe it makes their sport look like a circus act by allowing their greatest fighter of all time to step into the squared circle with a man who holds a 0-0 record.

One man who doesn't share those sentiments, however, is WBO light heavyweight champion Andre Ward. Ward recently spoke to Fight Hub TV to give his reaction to news of the match-up, and stated that believes the fight is actually good for the sport of boxing and credits Mayweather for going for his 50th win in a unique way (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“I think it’s good for boxing. I like it. I’m gonna watch it. I don’t really have an opinion about it in terms of a negative sense. It’s cool. It’s all good.

“I think if you don’t want to watch it, you don’t have to tune in. You don’t have to follow the build up. You can turn the channel or not read it.

"I’m not here to promote their fight but I think that the attention that all us fighters are getting - you know, we’re asked about it every time we do an interview from mainstream media - I don’t think that’s a bad thing. I think it can be good, just understand what you’re signing up for. Understand what it is.”

“I think it’s kind of cool that he’s going for 50 in a unique, different way like this instead of just fighting an average guy. And he’s getting paid to do it so you can’t knock that.”

What are your thoughts on Ward's comments regarding the Mayweather vs. McGregor boxing fight? Have your say in the comments section below!

Topics:
Jon Jones
Anderson Silva
UFC
Dana White
Nate Diaz

