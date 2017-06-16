GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

CR7.

What Real Madrid players think about Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to leave

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The football world doesn’t really know what to make of reports that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid.

Some believe it’s a load of nonsense. Others think the fact that Marca and BBC Sport have corroborated the original story from A Bola is proof that the 32-year-old is genuinely planning to leave.

Meanwhile, a host of clubs are simply laughing at the whole rumours.

Article continues below

Hertha Berlin and Sporting Lisbon, Ronaldo’s first professional club, have both made offers to the four-time Ballon d’Or winner on Twitter.

And Championship club Bolton Wanderers have confirmed that they won’t be holding talks with Ronaldo.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE finally reveals how John Cena became a free agent

WWE finally reveals how John Cena became a free agent

WWE Legend explains why he refuses to go into their Hall Of Fame

WWE Legend explains why he refuses to go into their Hall Of Fame

The reason Cristiano Ronaldo has told Real Madrid he wants to leave [Marca]

The reason Cristiano Ronaldo has told Real Madrid he wants to leave [Marca]

We’ll learn more about the situation in the coming days.

The headline: “Cristiano wants to leave Spain,” covered A Bola’s Friday front page.

How Ronaldo's teammates feel about it

Marca then did some digging and reported that the superstar is furious with the treatment aimed his way following allegations of tax evasion.

Marca, one of Spain’s pro-Madrid newspapers, have been on the case all day. And they’ve discovered how Ronaldo’s teammates feel about his desire to leave.

They claim that Ronaldo’s current mood is a result of two things: the tax issue and his desire for a new contract.

Ronaldo has denied accusations that he defrauded €14.7 million from the Treasury.

But despite his protestations, it’s not a good look for the Portugal international.

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

Ronaldo wants a new contract

There’s a belief inside the Madrid dressing room that Cristiano will sign a new deal if and when it is offered to him.

Once he’s earning more money, the former Man United man’s attitude will improve.

Ronaldo only signed a contract extension last November but he already wants an improvement on his current £365,000-per-week deal, which runs until 2021.

Real Madrid CF v Granada CF - La Liga

It seems odd that the forward is willing to up sticks purely for financial reasons. Earlier this month, he was named the highest-paid sportsperson in the world by Forbes, so he isn’t short of a penny or two.

He doesn’t have much leverage if his plan really is to get an increase on his wages.

He's upset over Pepe's departure

Marca believe that the departure of Pepe is another cause of Ronaldo’s anguish.

The centre-back left the Bernabeu after 10 years at the club. As Ronaldo’s long-term Portugal teammate, it’s hardly surprising that CR7 is upset.

The latest from Sky Sports’ correspondent Kaveh Solhekol is that Ronaldo hasn’t changed his mind about leaving and he doesn’t feel as if he’s getting the respect he deserves.

If Ronaldo does leave Real Madrid, where will he go? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Luka Modric
Gareth Bale
Zinedine Zidane
Football
James Rodriguez
Manchester United
Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo
La Liga
Karim Benzema

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE finally reveals how John Cena became a free agent

WWE finally reveals how John Cena became a free agent

WWE Legend explains why he refuses to go into their Hall Of Fame

WWE Legend explains why he refuses to go into their Hall Of Fame

The reason Cristiano Ronaldo has told Real Madrid he wants to leave [Marca]

The reason Cristiano Ronaldo has told Real Madrid he wants to leave [Marca]

Ousmane Dembele send Man United fans wild with a second hint on Twitter

Ousmane Dembele send Man United fans wild with a second hint on Twitter

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again