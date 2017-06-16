GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Benfica star eyes Man United move because Jose Mourinho 'loves him'

Manchester United's transfer activity took a positive swing earlier this week after the club officially announced the £35m signing of highly-rated Benfica defender, Victor Lindelof.

Prior to the arrival of the Swedish international, the Red Devils sadly announced they would release his countryman, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

So far, it really has been a mixed bag for Jose Mourinho's side with United heavily linked with the likes of Alvaro Morata, Andrea Belotti and Romelu Lukaku.

However, despite their interest in some of Europe's biggest names, the Premier League giants could be heading back to Lisbon in the transfer market for yet another Benfica player.

Brazilian midfielder Anderson Talisca has been linked with a move to United and the player with a £20m buy-out clause says a deal is likely because Mourinho "loves him".

“It’s a question that I cannot answer… yet,” the 23-year-old said when asked about a potential move to Manchester United by Globoesporte. “But it’s a love that exists, I will not lie.

“But it does not depend on me alone, it depends on Benfica and my agents who are dealing with the situation. Soon, there will be the news.

“It’s something that all players want [a move to Manchester United].

International Champions Cup - Benfica vs Paris Saint-Germain

“I had a good season and, as I said, his love is old and I like his work as well. I hope everything works out.”

Talisca spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Besiktas where he enhanced his glowing reputation, helping the Black Eagles win the title.

In just 22 Super Lig games, the Brazilian midfielder notched 13 goals while assisting two more and was also on target twice in their Europa League campaign where they were eventually eliminated by Lyon.

SL Benfica v Ajax - Eusebio Cup

A move for Talisca would all but end United's vague interest in wantaway Real Madrid star, James Rodriguez.

Although, it seems odd that the Red Devils would be looking to pursue a player in the number 10 mould after withdrawing their interest in Antoine Griezmann because he played in that position.

Maybe Mourinho just fancies a bargain.

