GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

L.

Gary Lineker destroyed on Twitter for response to Cristiano Ronaldo tweet

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester United fans were sent into overdrive on Friday when reports emerged that Cristiano Ronaldo has told Real Madrid he wants to leave.

According to a BBC source, the Portuguese has been left "very sad" after being accused of tax fraud and now doesn't want to play in Spain anymore.

"He feels he's honest, has good character and did everything OK," the source said. "He's very sad and really upset.

Article continues below

"He doesn't want to stay in Spain. At this moment, he wants to leave."

Ronaldo - who has a €1 billion (£874.88 million) release clause - has since been linked with a return to United and a move Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE finally reveals how John Cena became a free agent

WWE finally reveals how John Cena became a free agent

WWE Legend explains why he refuses to go into their Hall Of Fame

WWE Legend explains why he refuses to go into their Hall Of Fame

The reason Cristiano Ronaldo has told Real Madrid he wants to leave [Marca]

The reason Cristiano Ronaldo has told Real Madrid he wants to leave [Marca]

It's a lack of respect that appears to have angered the 32-year-old most, having also endured a season where his own fans have booed him.

Despite leading Los Blancos to a La Liga and Champions League double, Ronaldo still can't seem to win over Madridistas.

And it would seem he's had enough with life at the Bernabeu, suggesting a long-awaited return to Old Trafford could be on the cards.

Jose Mourinho would undoubtedly jump at the chance to bring Ronaldo back to the Theatre of Dreams and help United's bid to be crowned champions.

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

During his six seasons with the Red Devils from 2003-2009, Ronaldo won the Premier League three times, one FA Cup and the Champions League in 2008.

His finest season in goalscoring terms came in the 2007/08 campaign, where the Portugal superstar scored 42 goals in all competitions.

Because of the rumours with United, Opta decided to remind fans of Ronaldo's haul from nine years ago on Twitter (see below).

An innocent and innocuous tweet, yet Gary Lineker seemed to take umbrage over Opta stating Ronaldo's tally of 42 goals came during the Premier League era. Check out his salty response.

He wrote: "Oh come on, we've all done that....oops sorry, forgot that football has only existed since the birth of PL."

The problem with Lineker's tweet is that regardless of how far back you go, Ronaldo would still be the last played to score 40+ goals for an English top-flight club.

Put simply, Lineker was just being bitter, and football fans were quick to point that out. Here's how Twitter reacted.

LINEKER DESTROYED ON TWITTER

Think before you speak next time, Gary.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Gary Lineker
La Liga

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE finally reveals how John Cena became a free agent

WWE finally reveals how John Cena became a free agent

WWE Legend explains why he refuses to go into their Hall Of Fame

WWE Legend explains why he refuses to go into their Hall Of Fame

The reason Cristiano Ronaldo has told Real Madrid he wants to leave [Marca]

The reason Cristiano Ronaldo has told Real Madrid he wants to leave [Marca]

Sporting's response to report Ronaldo wants to leave Madrid has gone viral

Sporting's response to report Ronaldo wants to leave Madrid has gone viral

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again