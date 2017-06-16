Manchester United fans were sent into overdrive on Friday when reports emerged that Cristiano Ronaldo has told Real Madrid he wants to leave.

According to a BBC source, the Portuguese has been left "very sad" after being accused of tax fraud and now doesn't want to play in Spain anymore.

"He feels he's honest, has good character and did everything OK," the source said. "He's very sad and really upset.

"He doesn't want to stay in Spain. At this moment, he wants to leave."

Ronaldo - who has a €1 billion (£874.88 million) release clause - has since been linked with a return to United and a move Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1.

It's a lack of respect that appears to have angered the 32-year-old most, having also endured a season where his own fans have booed him.

Despite leading Los Blancos to a La Liga and Champions League double, Ronaldo still can't seem to win over Madridistas.

And it would seem he's had enough with life at the Bernabeu, suggesting a long-awaited return to Old Trafford could be on the cards.

Jose Mourinho would undoubtedly jump at the chance to bring Ronaldo back to the Theatre of Dreams and help United's bid to be crowned champions.

During his six seasons with the Red Devils from 2003-2009, Ronaldo won the Premier League three times, one FA Cup and the Champions League in 2008.

His finest season in goalscoring terms came in the 2007/08 campaign, where the Portugal superstar scored 42 goals in all competitions.

Because of the rumours with United, Opta decided to remind fans of Ronaldo's haul from nine years ago on Twitter (see below).

An innocent and innocuous tweet, yet Gary Lineker seemed to take umbrage over Opta stating Ronaldo's tally of 42 goals came during the Premier League era. Check out his salty response.

He wrote: "Oh come on, we've all done that....oops sorry, forgot that football has only existed since the birth of PL."

The problem with Lineker's tweet is that regardless of how far back you go, Ronaldo would still be the last played to score 40+ goals for an English top-flight club.

Put simply, Lineker was just being bitter, and football fans were quick to point that out. Here's how Twitter reacted.

LINEKER DESTROYED ON TWITTER

Think before you speak next time, Gary.

