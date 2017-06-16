Charlotte Flair on what to expect in female MITB Ladder Match

The WWE is on the brink of making female professional wrestling history.

At the WWE's Money In The Bank (MITB) pay-per-view (PPV) this weekend (Sun. June 18, 2017) SmackDown Live will play host to the first ever female MITB Ladder Match. Competitors in the match are expected to be Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Natalya, and Tamina. Whoever climbs the ladder and grabs the briefcase hanging above the ring first will earn a shot at the SmackDown Live Women's Championship whenever they'd like.

The current SmackDown Live Women's Champion is Naomi, who is set to defend her title against Lana at the MITB PPV as well. It's all set to go down from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Recently, former Monday Night RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair did an interview with USA Today to promote the upcoming bout and offered her thoughts on what fans should expect from the women's professional wrestling milestone (quotes via NoDQ.com):

“There is a lot of anticipation and an element of what are the girls going to do, especially with the ladders but, I think people should be more excited about the actual briefcase itself and being the first Miss Money in the Bank.

"Even though we’ve all been able to pick it up and feel what it’s like in person, they are all different sizes and it’s much different trying to use it when you have 15,000 people watching.

"It’s way different being in front of an audience and when your adrenaline is flowing in that moment, I really don’t know what to expect to be honest.”

Charlotte also offered her thoughts on the WWE's upcoming Mae Young Classic Tournament, the company's latest step in its advancement to push female pro wrestling:

“It adds more depth and provides more exposure. It will be an opportunity to talk about Mae Young’s history and what she accomplished a bit more. It will get the main roster girls down to NXT to feel the excitement of the tournament.

"The women have been so busy in the last year that the girls who came from NXT haven’t had the chance to get back to Orlando and see all the buzz about Asuka and what’s happening.

"I’m excited to just watch the tournament and I hope I can get down there in person, I think it will be awesome.”

What do you expect from the WWE's first ever female MITB Ladder Match?

