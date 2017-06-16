Official online NBA destination in the UK

Draymond Green, LeBron James.

LeBron James and Draymond Green are beefing over superteams now

The NBA is all about superteams these days, with the Golden State Warriors deciding to join LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the race for All-NBA talent. 

Adding Kevin Durant was clearly a knockout blow last summer, turning the NBA upside down as Golden State tore through the NBA Playoffs months down the road. They lost a single game in the postseason, dropping Game 4 to the Cavaliers in Cleveland. 16-1 is still pretty remarkable. 

Clearly both superteams were head and shoulders above the competition, comfortable making their way to the NBA Finals by crushing their conferences. Both LeBron and Durant denied that superteams exist, or that they're on one, but Draymond Green wasn't hearing it. 

Green, who had a wild time at the Warriors' championship parade on Thursday that included taking shots at LeBron over social media, called out James for his comments regarding superteams once he was on stage.

"They want to talk about superteams this, superteams that, I never played on a superteam... you started the superteam, bro," Green said

This was a clear shot at James, who had a strange take on the "superteam" phenomenon that's swept the NBA during his postgame presser following the Warriors' championship-clinching Game 5 victory.

"I don't believe I've played for a superteam. I don't believe in that. I don't believe that we're a supeteam here," James said.

Clearly Green feels otherwise, but Durant said something similar in the days following the Warriors championship win. KD went on record saying he's doesn't believe the Warriors are a "superteam," but a team that drafted and developed the right players.

James has since appeared on the Road Trippin' podcast's season finale, reiterating that he didn't create the concept of a superteam, pointing to groups in the past that have tried to do the same thing. 

“In 2003, the Lakers combined Karl Malone, Gary Payton, Shaq and Kobe. In ‘96, when Jordan was retired, the Rockets joined Charles Barkley, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Clyde Drexler all on the same team. But I don’t look at it as I definitely didn’t start the superteam.”

LeBron then had a more direct message to Draymond, one that'll surely get under his skin and only adds more gasoline on this fully-lit rivalry.

“It’s great that on the day that you’re celebrating your championship, my likeness and my name is in your head. I love that," James added. 

The back-and-forth between Draymond and LeBron isn't going away any time soon, which makes the NBA all the more interesting with an actual rivalry brewing between two superteams. 

Topics:
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
Draymond Green
Stephen Curry
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division
LeBron James

