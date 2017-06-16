GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken to Portugal teammates about Real Madrid future

Football News
Real Madrid face the very real possibility of losing Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Eight years on from joining Los Blancos and the Portugal international has reportedly decided to leave following allegations of tax fraud.

Ronaldo feels disrespected and "very sad" about the situation, so much so that he wants out, opening up a potential return to Manchester United.

A few stumbling blocks exist where rejoining the Red Devils is concerned, such as his enormous release clause of €1 billion.

Of course, Real wouldn't expect anyone to pay anywhere near that for Ronaldo, but his agent, Jorge Mendes, said in 2015 that he would cost around £300 million.

That's according to Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol, who also claims Jose Mourinho would have to match Ronaldo's current wages of £400,000-per-week (see below).

Naturally, Ronaldo has yet to publicly address his situation at Real, but Marca report he has spoken to his Portugal teammates about what the future holds.

Most interestingly, Marca also claim they know exactly what has been said.

Portugal are currently training in Russia ahead of Sunday's Confederations Cup group stage game against Mexico at the Kazan Arena.

And Ronaldo has apparently said to a select few teammates (most likely including Pepe): "I'm leaving Madrid, I'm determined. There's no turning back."

FBL-CONFED-2017-PORTUGAL-TRAINING

If true, Ronaldo clearly feels strongly about leaving the Bernabeu - but where could he go?

As mentioned, a return to United under Mourinho could be on the cards, while long-term admirers Paris Saint-Germain are also said to still be interested.

However, Ronaldo's comments from 2006 suggest a dream return might not happen, when he declared he wanted to leave United after being shown a lack of support for an incident involving Wayne Rooney at the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Manchester Unit

"I should get out of Manchester as the circumstances are not right," he said 11 years ago, per BBC Sport. "Nobody stood up for me and my desire is to play in Spain.

"Will it be Real or Barcelona? It will be one of them.

"For some time I haven't had any support from my chief executive (David Gill) or my coach (Sir Alex Ferguson). They should have come out in my defence but no-one did.

"I am calm, I know I have done a good job and I've grown a lot in this World Cup, from a physical point of view and a mental one. In the next few seasons I will be even better."

