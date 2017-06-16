Earlier this year, the WWE Universe was flipped upside down.

Former Three Man Band (3MB) member Jinder Mahal made his return to the company and found himself in the WWE Title picture. Mahal won a Six Pack Challenge bout on SmackDown Live against Mojo Rawley, Sami Zayn, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan and Dolph Ziggler to become the No. 1-contender for Randy Orton's WWE Title.

After a dramatic build-up to their bout, Mahal, with the assistance of The Singh Brothers, defeated Orton at the WWE's Backlash pay-per-view (PPV) in Chicago to win the strap. Orton became distracted by The Singh Brothers and put them each through a table. After that, "The Viper" delivered his signature DDT through the middle rope to both men at the same time.

This opened up the door for "The Maharaja" to sneak up from behind and hit his finisher for the three count. After being handed the title by the ref, the WWE Universe was in complete shock as they came to the realization that Jinder Mahal was, in fact, their new WWE Champion.

Now Mahal is set to make his first title defense in a rematch against Orton, as the pair are expected to meet in the main event of the WWE's Money In The Bank (MITB) PPV this weekend (Sun. June 18, 2017). The event is set to go down from the Scottrade Center in Orton's hometown of St. Louis, Missouri.

The bout taking place in Orton's hometown, however, seems will play a factor in what happens this Sunday. Per a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, several WWE Hall Of Famers are expected to be ringside for the WWE Title match. It is being reported that Bob Orton Jr., Ric Flair, Larry Hennig, Greg Gagne and Baron Von Raschke have been confirmed to appear on the PPV.

Others such as Ted DiBiase Sr., Rocky Johnson and Gerald Brisco are other names that are rumored to be appearing. It is not yet known in what capacity these men will be used, however, it is expected that they will be used in some way as it pertains the WWE Title match between Orton and Mahal, after "The Maharaja" mentioned on this week's episode of SmackDown Live that Orton's father will be in attendance.

