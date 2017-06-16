GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Juventus' Dani Alves drops big hint that he will move to the Premier League soon

When Barcelona sold Dani Alves to Juventus on a free transfer last summer, the rest of the world knew the Blaugrana had made a big mistake.

Despite being 34-years-old, the Brazillian full-back has been an outstanding purchase by the Old Lady, leading them to a domestic double and a Champions League final.

The former Sevilla man looks 10 years younger than his age and his career at the top is far from over.

Both Manchester City and Chelsea have expressed an interest in Alves this summer and his latest quotes hint that a move could be on the cards at some point.

The Brazillian international also explains why he had to go Italy despite his love of the English game.

"Last year I turned down many offers from the Premier League because I felt I had to go to Serie A," Alves told Esporte Interativo, via Mirror.

"There is a great defensive culture, and to go and play in England you have to know how to defend well. I hope that one day I will go there."

When asked if that could happen soon, Alves responded: "Who knows? We'll see."

SS Lazio v Juventus FC - TIM Cup Final

The quotes obviously do not confirm he is set to join the Premier League this summer but it is clear that a short stint in England will happen at some point.

When he does make the move, every club in the top-flight will be fighting for his coveted signature.

Pep Guardiola is known to be on the hunt for new full-backs this summer and the Spanish manager worked with Alves during his best years as a player at Barcelona.

Barcelona's coach Pep Guardiola (R) spea

As for Chelsea, they may have unearthed a gem in Victor Moses at right-wing back, but Antonio Conte would surely love to have the world-class Juve man in his starting XI.

Both Premier League giants could do with a little Champions League experience in their squad and there is no one better for that than Alves who lifted three of them during his time with Barca.

Juventus
Football

