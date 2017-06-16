GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

The Rock.

The Rock is the dream opponent for one current WWE champion

The Rock is considered the most electrifying man in sports entertainment for a very good reason; he's the guy to beat, no matter how long he's been away from the ring. 

Dwayne Johnson has carried that electricity above and beyond the WWE unlike any other wrestler in history, arguably on the same level as Hulk Hogan as a globally recognized name if not bigger at this point. 

That's why he's the dream opponent of so many current WWE superstars, and why fans always pop whenever The Rock is in the buildling. There's nothing quite like The People's Champion in the history of professional wrestling.

The Brahma Bull has another admirer that listed him as a dream opponent. Current SmackDown WWE champion Jinder Mahal spoke with Sportskeeda ahead of his pay-per-view title defense at Money in the Bank and explained why he views The Rock as his dream match.

"I think The Rock would be my perfect pick just because he's such a huge Superstar and growing up he was one of my favourites, you know he was my idol. Just everything – from the way he spoke to his fashion sense to his style in the ring – you know he was a very fierce competitor," Jinder said.

"He was very strong and was always in tremendous shape and great on the microphone, very entertaining. So that would be my dream opponent of all time, to work a programme with the Rock. You know I think it's still possible and can happen one day. He likes to come back to the WWE every once in a while. I think it's a real chance that the opportunity can come to fruition," Mahal told Sportskeeda.

Mahal has had to rapidly transition into being under the microscope of being a top WWE superstar following his stunning victory over Randy Orton at Backlash, rising from RAW mid-card talent to SmackDown Live's top champion in the span of a single three count. 

Jinder has since discussed how he wants to face the best of the best, and for a chance to work with the kind of talent that motivated him to become a professional wrestler to begin with. Whether or not it's possible is anybody's guess, but The Rock has been focused on life as Hollywood's highest-paid actor. 

Whether The Rock ever competes in the wrestling ring again seems to be the big question to consider here, and if he does it'd be quite shocking if Mahal was his opponent. Then again, Erick Rowan at WrestleMania did happen, so you never know.

