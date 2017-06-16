GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Two Premier League giants set to battle for Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic

This summer, Barcelona are set keen on making some huge investments in their midfield with Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti their number one target.

The Italian international is set to be Andres Iniesta's heir but signing him won't come cheap and this means the Blaugrana may have to sell in the summer.

Arda Turan has been the main midfielder linked with a move away from the club but it is unlikely that the former Atletico Madrid man would command a large fee.

Ivan Rakitic may still be a first-team choice at the club but they may look to offload the Croatian international this summer ahead of Verratti's proposed arrival.

This had led to speculation that Barca may look to cash in on the midfielder this summer with both Manchester clubs set to do battle for his signature.

According to Spanish source Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana are reluctant to sell Rakitic but are aware they need funds for their other transfer ventures and believe they can get around £45m for the Croatian star.

Manchester City were reportedly after him last year but a move never materialised with Pep Guardiola an avid fan of the player.

It was suggested that Barca were keen on using Rakitic as a bargaining chip in their pursuit of Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho but the Brazilian appears to be staying at Anfield.

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Bayern Munich are also in the running for the 29-year-old and he has played in the Bundesliga before with Schalke, the club where he forged his reputation.

Rakitic still enjoyed a fairly fruitful season with the Blaugrana in 2016/17, scoring 12 goals in 58 appearances but it seems clear that he is not seen as a first choice anymore.

Speaking in 2015, the Croatian spoke of his love for the Premier League which will only fuel the advances of the Manchester clubs.

FC Barcelona v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League

"Of course, I like it very much," he said to FourFourTwo. "A lot of my friends are playing in the Premier League; it's a different style of football and I always enjoy playing in Europe against English teams. Maybe one day I can play there, too.

