Jinder Mahal is set for the second-biggest match of his career, defending his WWE championship against Randy Orton at Money in the Bank on Sunday.

Mahal's rise to the top of SmackDown Live has been the biggest story coming out of the blue brand in the last month, with Jinder's first-ever title being SmackDown's most prestigious strap. His victory was so stunning the WWE made a video featuring fan reactions from the event this week.

Officials within the WWE have been impressed by Mahal since he returned for his second stint with the company, surprised by the incredible body transformation he's undergone. Mahal is now one of the WWE's most impressive physical specimens thanks to his work ethic.

The Modern Day Maharaja has been under intense fan scrutiny, though, with wrestling observers questioning how he's become so ripped since coming back. The whispers of performance enhancement is something Mahal has hit out against time and time again.

Jinder has repeatedly told interviewers that the reason for his turnaround was all about his renewed diet and focus on improving as an athlete. The WWE has never suspended him for a "wellness policy" infraction, and that's one of the biggest things Mahal can point to as evidence it's all about the work he's put in.

Instead of talking the talk, though, Mahal decided to show the world how he walks the walk. He posted two workout videos showing what he's putting himself through at the gym as he prepares for a huge rematch at Money in the Bank:

Jinder also left a note for his detractors in the caption of his second video.

"I’m sure some of you will suggest I don’t, just so you can continue making “steroid” and “wellness policy” comments, without seeing the work that goes in. In an attempt to temporarily make yourselves feel better about the discomfort you have with your self, as a result of all the work you are NOT doing…

But please, if it makes you feel significant in any way, keep them coming.. I know I look good! Just know that it will not improve your body or confidence, only getting off the couch and doing the work will," Mahal wrote.

That's an intense-looking workout, particularly holding an isolation pull-up with a massive chain around his neck and training partner wailing on his abs. Impressive to say the least, and quite the show of power from Mahal just days away from defending his title.

